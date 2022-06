Edgar L Kelley: December 16, 1944 – May 31, 2022. Edgar Leroy Kelley, 77, of Cheyenne, passed away on May 31, 2022. He was born in Wellman, IA on December 16, 1944. He was a truck driver and a mechanic for years. Then he retired and started to deliver papers for a while. He loved to watch Nascar and western shows and go to the races on Saturday nights.

