One of the most famous specialty food retailers in Los Angeles, and one of the first bona fide cheese stores in the country, the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, will be under new ownership for the first time in 44 years. Norbert Wabnig is selling the store to his 20-year employee and friend Dominick DiBartolomeo, who founded a pasta company and met his wife while working for Wabnig. Originally opened in 1967 by Colonel Sigmund Roth, Wabnig took over operations in 1978, leading the small but generously stocked shop tucked into the Golden Triangle that sells perhaps the widest and most impressive variety of cheeses, truffles, caviar, charcuterie, and other gourmet foods in Southern California.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO