Looking at rainfall totals after this week's storms in Oklahoma

By KOCO Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma has seen a lot of rain over the last few days, as some areas saw flooding Wednesday morning. KOCO 5 is...

Kansas Regional Forecast for 06.05.2022

Showers and weakening storms will move across Southeast Kansas Sunday morning, but we’ll see dry time and some sunshine into the afternoon as we warm into the lower 80s. More rain is on the way early Monday morning as we cool into the middle to upper 60s.
UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch has expired

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday that includes the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Jewell County. Lincoln County. Mitchell County. You can track storms on Salina Post's Severe Weather page thanks to...
June weather in Oklahoma – What to expect this month:

Okla. — June is the month we transition to a summer weather pattern. The transition is caused by the jet stream lifting north of the region, reducing our wind shear, which ultimately limits the severity of most storms. This also takes the storm track further away, gradually limiting the...
More rounds of rain returning to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we are entering another active weather pattern with several rounds of showers and storms on the way over the next few days. The first round will develop this evening with activity over eastern Colorado moving into western Kansas. Some of the...
Tornado spotted, damage reported in Oklahoma following overnight storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night's storms. The county's emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage. High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before...
3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 08:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Logan County in central Oklahoma * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 818 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northern Oklahoma City, or near Downtown Edmond, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northeastern Oklahoma City, Edmond, Choctaw, The Village, Harrah, Spencer, Jones, Luther and Arcadia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Turner Turnpike crash closures exemplify need for ACCESS Oklahoma’s modernization of existing turnpike network

Several recent traffic snarls along the Turner Turnpike highlight the dire need to reinvest into the state’s turnpike system. A crash on I-44/Turner Turnpike between SH-66 in Wellston and the Kickapoo Turnpike closed westbound traffic for more than 90 minutes Tuesday evening, less than a week after a May 26 crash on westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike near Stroud stopped traffic for more than an hour. In April, more than a hundred motorists sat idle up to seven hours as state troopers pursued an armed robbery suspect west of Stroud.
Empty clinics, no calls: The fallout of Oklahoma's abortion ban

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whenever a new patient pulls into the parking lot at the Tulsa Women's Clinic, Tiffany Taylor rushes to flick on the lights. She turns off her indie folk playlist, looks out at the empty waiting room and prepares to deliver a speech she has recited about a dozen times since the Oklahoma legislature passed a bill last month banning abortions from the moment of fertilization.
First Alert Ride Along: Tracking storms moving across Oklahoma

KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers are tracking the storms moving across Oklahoma. Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command are in the video player above. Watch Storm Chaser Derik Kline in the video player below:. Watch Storm Chaser Buck King in the video player below:. Watch Live Radar in...
