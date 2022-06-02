Looking at rainfall totals after this week's storms in Oklahoma

Effective: 2022-06-05 08:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Logan County in central Oklahoma * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 818 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northern Oklahoma City, or near Downtown Edmond, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northeastern Oklahoma City, Edmond, Choctaw, The Village, Harrah, Spencer, Jones, Luther and Arcadia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0