Mason Disick reassured North West that stepdads aren't 'evil' after his mom Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker

By Palmer Haasch
 3 days ago
Kim Kardashian said that Mason Disick reassured North West that stepfathers weren't "evil."

  • Mason Disick reassured North West that stepdads aren't "evil," Kim Kardashian said.
  • Kardashian recounted a conversation between the two children to her mother on "The Kardashians."
  • She said that seeing her sister Kourtney's children react to her new relationship gave her "hope."

Mason Disick told North West that "getting a stepdad isn't so bad" after his mother Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kim Kardashian recounted the story on the latest episode of the family's Hulu show, "The Kardashians," saying Mason reassured her daughter during a car ride conversation.

Kim said that Mason asked her to drop him off at Barker's studio later in the day, saying that it was "so cool" and "fun."

"His tone has totally changed since the engagement," Kim told her mother, Kris Jenner. "And I heard him say to North, he was like, 'You know, getting a stepdad isn't so bad.'"

"'They're not these evil people like you see in the movies. It's just not like that,'" Mason continued, according to Kim.

Kourtney and Barker were engaged in October 2021 after close to a year of dating. The engagement, which was the focus of the fourth episode of 'The Kardashians," didn't include Kourtney's three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. When Kourtney told Penelope about the engagement over the phone, she started crying and hung up .

Kim told Jenner after recounting Mason and North's conversation that hearing the exchange made her feel like things were going to work out.

"After hearing this conversation with Mason and North, and just hearing how he's getting along with, you know, Travis and just loving having someone else around, I just think like, 'Okay, there's hope,'" Kim said in a confessional on the episode.

Kim was first linked to "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson in October 2021 , and he first referred to her as his girlfriend in February.

As their relationship became public, Kim's ex Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, began to publicly take aim at Davidson in social media posts, including telling him in a since-deleted Instagram post that he would "never meet my children."

Kim said on "The Kardashians" that Kourtney's relationship with Barker, and the way that her children were reacting to it, reassured her about her own family's future.

"I feel like I'm always a step behind Kourtney," Kim told Jenner. "So amazing for me to have a guide of, like, 'Oh, your kids are feeling this. Okay, well, my kids are gonna start to feel this.'"

Read the original article on Insider

