Sandy, UT

Real Salt Lake’s Damir Kreilach may miss the rest of the 2022 MLS season

By Jason Anderson
 3 days ago

Damir Kreilach may be done for the year, as the Real Salt Lake captain underwent back surgery on Thursday.

Kreilach, 33, has barely played this season for RSL, with a calf injury robbing him of the early weeks of the season before this more recent back issue. His last appearance came over six weeks ago, as RSL lost 6-0 to NYCFC.

Speaking to Utah radio station ESPN 700 , RSL coach Pablo Mastroeni said there was no official timetable for Kreilach’s return. “It’s a huge spectrum,” said Mastroeni on the potential recovery time Kreilach faces. “Typically it’s about three months, best case scenario.” Mastroeni later said that “there’s no timeline on it” from his perspective.

“If it’s this year, it’s fantastic,” said Mastroeni. “If it’s not, it’s still fantastic knowing that he’s been able to overcome a nagging back injury that’s been plaguing him this season.”

Despite playing numerous positions, Kreilach has been arguably RSL’s most important player over the past few seasons, and is coming off of an outstanding 16 goal/9 assist 2021. Mastroeni said that Kreilach will be in Salt Lake City to do his rehabilitation work in conjunction with the RSL medical team.

