Boston Public Radio full show: June 2, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe began the show by talking with listeners about actions they’re taking in the wake of multiple mass shootings. Bill McKibben shared his thoughts on the lack of action in the United States on climate change policies, and worsening water quality at Boston-area beaches. McKibben is an author, educator and environmentalist....

Juneteenth a chance for new customs and rituals

TWO YEARS AFTER George Floyd and just days after the final victims of last month’s racial murders in Buffalo, it’s hard not to reflect on America’s long and painful history of racism and hate. Incidents like New York City Draft Riots of 1863, the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, the 1963 Baptist Street Church Bombing, the Charleston Church Massacre of 2015, and many more, are markers on a road of racial cruelty that again today finds home in parts of the American mainstream.
WBZ’s Shelby Scott, who took measure of Boston’s blizzards, dies at 86

“I seldom wore a white hat,” she said in 2001, when she was officially retired, but occasionally was called back into service when a blizzard hit. Ms. Scott, who spent three decades at Channel 4, where she formed the nation’s first all-woman anchor team with Gail Harris in 1977, died Wednesday in her home in Tucson, Ariz. She was 86 and her health had been declining.
Mass Dems embrace Healey, winnow their choices in Worcester

Massachusetts Democrats chose their standard-bearer for the 2022 election cycle at the party’s convention in Worcester Saturday, endorsing current attorney general Maura Healey for governor while also keeping state senator Sonia Chang-Díaz’s gubernatorial hopes alive. Healey, who’s been considered the favorite to win the nomination for months,...
USS Constitution to celebrate queen's jubilee

BOSTON - Historic locations in Boston will be joining the celebration of Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee across the pond.Old North Church, where Paul Revere's famous "one if by land, two if by sea" lantern signal was sent, will host a service at 11 a.m. marking 70 years on the throne for the queen. Church bells will chime to mark the jubilee, with the British Consulate-General and the Royal Naval Attache to the United States in attendance. In the afternoon, the USS Constitution will host a special ceremony on board. "Old Ironsides" may have fought against the British in the War of 1812, but on Sunday it will fire a cannon salute and have a ceremonial raising of the UK Union Flag in recognition of the jubilee.The queen was a guest on board the USS Constitution during her visit to Boston in 1976, the first Massachusetts visit by a reigning British monarch."It's going to be a really exciting day," consul-general Peter Abbott told WBZ-TV.The events are free and open to the public. The first 100 people on board the ship will get special Platinum Jubilee coins and pins. Guests are asked to arrive by 2:30 p.m. at the Charlestown Navy Yard.
Will this weekend's Democratic Convention be a 'coronation' for Maura Healey?

Beginning today, Democrats in Massachusetts are gathering virtually and in-person at the DCU Center in Worcester for this year's state Democratic Convention. Two candidates are vying for the party nomination in the governor's race in addition to a number of other people chasing statewide office. Adam Reilly, host of GBH’s Talking Politics, joined GBH Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to look ahead to the convention. This transcript has been edited for clarity and length.
US Attorney Rachael Rollins opens probe of racism in Everett city government

The investigation comes as allegations of racism have placed Everett under a spotlight. Though the city — just across the Mystic River from Boston — has a majority of Black and Latino residents, its politics don’t reflect that change. An entrenched — and virtually all-white power structure runs the city with little more than lip service to notions of equity and inclusion.
To improve Boston schools, DESE envisions a different plan than Mayor Wu’s proposal

Mayor Michelle Wu said her office and state officials still have "more work to do to reach an agreement." A draft plan from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for how Boston Public Schools can address serious issues outlined in a state report last month shows DESE sees the dynamic of how state and city officials can work together on improvements differently than Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration.
Rapper Millyz is bringing Massachusetts hip-hop to the mainstream with 'Blanco 5'

There’s a stigma within the Massachusetts hip-hop scene that once someone crosses a threshold of success, they remove themselves from their city/state. That hasn’t been the case for Cambridge’s Millyz, who has created a campaign that’s rooted locally and has made its way to the world at this point. (Millyz currently has 449,000 followers on Instagram and that number is quickly growing.) His “Blanco” series has been the anchor of his career, and now, he’s out with his new album “Blanco 5” (released May 27).
10 of the best New England seafood restaurants to try this summer

The fact of the matter is that seafood – including fish – does not travel, and the best, most flavorsome seafood dishes will be found near the source: on the coast. There are no finer or fresher fish or seafood restaurants than those found within the proximity of New England’s beautiful coastline, from Connecticut through Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and on up to Maine.
Wealthiest neighborhoods in Boston--would you buy a house here?

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Boston, Massachusetts was home to the very first Dunkin Donuts shop and has the oldest public park in the U.S. is here. Boston is the largest community in Massachusetts and has a population of 675,647 people. Additionally, a large majority of the homes were built during the World War II era, making it one of the older and more historic cities in the country.
Celebrate National Caribbean-American Heritage Month in Roxbury

The event will feature multiple live bands and great food. June 2022 will mark the 17th year since the proclamation of National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, which stands to recognize the influence of the Caribbean people on the history and culture of the United States. Roxbury, Dorchester, and its surrounding areas...
“Girlbossing” the Ivy Leagues

With respect to college admissions, the SHS Class of 2022 has certainly distinguished itself: In addition to a banner year for top-tier college admissions, several students will be attending Ivy League schools. Class President Celia Rees looks forward to attending Harvard University in Cambridge, MA, in the fall. Having played...
