Ventnor City, NJ

Fishtown Social Founder Plans Two New Concepts For Ventnor City

By Jake Rogers
 3 days ago

An exciting new natural wine shop and provision store are coming to the Jersey Shore later this Summer.

Vanessa Wong is a Philadelphia-based entrepreneur that is best known for establishing Fishtown Social . Established in 2016, Fishtown Social quickly made a name for itself as one of the neighborhood’s go-to wine bars, offering a robust selection of local, natural wines alongside a carefully curated selection of cheese and meat platters. Offering both a full bar in front and a bottle shop in back, Fishtown Social’s motto is “No reservations. No bad vibes. No added sulfites.”

Now well into the success of Fishtown Social, Vanessa is currently gearing up to launch a brand new concept by the Jersey Shore – well, two new concepts actually. The first of her dual concepts is called Wahine Wine Co. and will be opening up at 101 N Dorset Avenue in Ventnor City. The space will offer natural wines that highlight local producers, as well as exclusive craft spirits and beer thanks to New Jersey’s more flexible licensing.

The name Wahine is derived from the Hawaiian word for a woman surfer, and is inspired by Vanessa’s own surf-loving daughters. Their bravery and fearlessness in the waters served as a major inspiration for Vanessa’s decision to jump headfirst into the competitive world of wine, so it is important to Vanessa that her latest concept is an appropriate tribute to the girls that made her success a reality.

Vanessa’s second concept, which is opening right next door to Wahine Wine Co., is called Fish and Whistle Market . Inspired by the tranquil serenity of John Prine’s hit song, Fish and Whistle is envisioned as a gourmet market that will offer meets, cheeses, and other snacks that focus on local Philly brands. Ultimately, Vanessa wanted to establish two back-to-back concepts that compliment each other well, hoping to use her new stores to bring energy and life into the corridor. Less than a block away from the Dorset Bridge, the location will be a critical resource to the many people expected to visit the shore this weekend. Vanessa and her team are hoping to have their projects operational by July 1st , but you can follow their page on Instagram for regular updates on their progression.

Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

