Tulsa Shooter Allegedly Blamed Surgeon For Pain After Back Surgery: Report

Photo: Getty Images

New details are emerging after the mass shooting at a Tulsa medical center left four people dead on Wednesday (June 1) including two physicians.

Police say the suspected gunman, Michael Louis , was a patient at the Natalie Building of the Saint Francis Hospital and targeted his surgeon, Dr. Preston Phillips in the shooting. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said at a press conference Thursday (June 2) that Louis underwent back surgery on May 19 and Phillips was his surgeon.

A letter was found on the gunman that made it evident "that he came with the intent to Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way," Franklin said. "He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery."

The others killed in the shooting were Dr. Stephanie Husen , office employee Amanda Green and patient William Love .

Franklin said the other victims, "stood in the way," so the shooter "gunned them down." Louis' body was found in the lobby area of the office and had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tulsa police said Louis legally purchased an AR-style rifle just hours before the shooting and had purchased a 40-caliber handgun from a pawn show on May 29.

Authorities say Louis was released from the hospital on May 24, five days after his procedure, and had called Phillips several times complaining of pain. Phillips saw Louis on Tuesday (May 31) and the patient called Wednesday (June 1) complaining again of pain and wanting to get additional treatment.

"This is yet another act of violence upon an American city," Franklin said. "We train for such instances as this. And I'm overwhelmed and proud of the men and women, all those that responded."

"Our training led us to take immediate action without hesitation," Franklin added.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE .

