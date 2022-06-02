ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Oklahoma QB Announces Transfer Destination

By John E. Hoover
The Sooner quarterback room has filled up lately, and Harris decided he could live out his "childhood dream" at another school.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Ben Harris has found a home.

The Sooner freshman, who walked on last year and redshirted under Lincoln Riley, announced last week that he has entered the transfer portal, and Thursday announced via Twitter that he’ll be attending North Alabama.

The 6-foot-3, 204-pound Harris went 52-2 as a starter and won four Class 5A state championships as a starter at Midwest City Carl Albert.

North Alabama went 3-8 last season, but won three of their last five games as an FCS program in Florence, AL. In his tweet, he thanked the North Alabama coaching staff for "giving me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream."

At OU in 2021, Harris was behind starters Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams as well as true freshman walk-on Ralph Rucker and Penn State transfer Micah Bowens, who return this season.

Harris was projected to be behind 2022 starter Dillon Gabriel as well as transfers Davis Beville from Pittsburgh and General Booty from Tyler Junior College.

