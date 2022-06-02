ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Cowboys OTAs Defense Top 10: Is Micah Parsons 'Elite'? Kelvin Joseph Hurt?

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGoRX_0fye8v8y00

Our top-10 observations from a day on the practice sideline and in the team's locker room ... with a focus on defense ...

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are looking for defensive continuity with coordinator Dan Quinn back for a second straight season, something that hasn't happened here at The Star in a bit.

But they're also looking for defensive improvement - and second-year cornerback Kelvin Joseph rising to help would be one path to that improvement.

Our top-10 observations from a day on the practice sideline and in the team's locker room ... with a focus on defense:

1) Kelvin Joseph limped off the Ford Center field in the late going of the workout. Receiver Dennis Houston rolled up on Joseph's legs during team drills. Joseph limped off. ... but a source told CowboysSI.com that he was fine once the team returned to the locker room.

2) Micah Parsons will take the DeMarcus Lawrence bet and will raise you.

"I don't want another man's respect!! I want that man to fear me," Parsons tweeted recently.

And in the Dallas locker room at The Star here in Frisco, on Wednesday, he chuckled about DeMarcus Lawrence assertion that Tank is going to "re-state'' his claim as the Cowboys sack leader.

I’m sorry to tell him,'' Micah retorted during these OTAs, "he’s never getting that back.”

Micah, by the way, jumped into the line to field punts, as he used to do at Penn State. But he was just loosening up … not trying to fill a Dallas void.

3) Safety Malik Hooker recorded the defensive play of the day ... It was a good day, as he had interception off a Dak Prescott pass that bounced off young receiver Simi Fehoko.

4) Trevon Diggs brings more than just interceptions. He also brings energy. This is yet another "you-have-to-be-here'' issue that simply cannot show up in anybody's advanced-stats computer.

5) Jayron Kearse on the blitz? It's a Dan Quinn specialty , and it was in play on Wednesday, and noticeable not only because Kearse is 6-4, but also because he seems to have a knack for it.

6) Micah vs. Tank? Fun. Micah vs. Terence Steele? Not fun for at least one play for the Dallas right tackle, as a Parsons rush pushed Steele onto the ground and onto his backside.

Said Cowboys QB Dak Prescott of Parsons, in an all-purpose review: "Micah is Micah.''

7) Not sure what physical limitations Jabril Cox is still dealing with , but he appeared to be moving comfortably in this session. "He's doing well,'' said McCarthy, noting that Cox is at the facility constantly but not yet willing to offer a timeline.

8) Coach Mike McCarthy is pleased with the "big-boy'' additions on defense . "We're longer. We're bigger. We've got more speed at linebacker. ... We're getting where we wanted to be from the draft.''

9) Don't count out Chauncey Golston as a factor in this D-line interior. Osa, Gallimore and others have earned attention. But Golston has a chance to be a big contributor as well.

10) The Final Word: McCarthy on Micah being “great” but wanting Parsons to advance to being "elite”: "The elite ones bring everybody with them. How they work, how they compete in practice, how they compete in the weight room, how they compete at garbage can basketball in the locker room. … That's all part of culture growth and establishing that and that's something that he has an opportunity to really make a huge impact in our football team."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
Yardbarker

'Strong Kid': Micah Parsons Scouting Report on Cowboys Rookie Tyler Smith

Micah Parsons, last year's Dallas Cowboys first-round pick, vs. Tyler Smith, this year's Dallas first-rounder?. This should be fun practice-watching fodder. For years. “I think Tyler’s going to be a really good player,” Parsons said after a recent OTA working here inside The Star. “He’s a strong kid. He gets his hands on your arms, not too many people get away.''
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Frisco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Frisco, TX
Football
City
Frisco, TX
Popculture

Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Micah Parsons
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Falcons Sends Jordan Love to Atlanta for Young Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons made one of the most famous trades in NFL history nearly 30 years ago. In that transaction, the Packers sent a draft pick to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Brett Favre. Favre, of course, went onto have a Hall of Fame career mostly spent with the Packers. In this proposed deal, it is the Packers who would be sending a backup quarterback, this time Jordan Love, to the Falcons. Instead of a draft pick, however, Green Bay would receive a young up-and-coming wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Shares Big Achievement: Fans React

Bill Belichick isn't the bragging type. Thankfully, his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is here to share his big achievements with us. While Belichick is most known for his accomplishments on the football field, he's done a lot for the sport of lacrosse, too. This week, Belichick received a major honor.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Cowboyssi Com#Tank#Penn State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Player Who's Hit Him The Hardest

Tom Brady has played in the National Football League for more than 20 years. The legendary NFL quarterback, who's won seven Super Bowls, has survived this long by managing to not take too many devastating hits in the pocket. Brady has gotten rocked a few times, though. However, one hit...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Spun

Tony Romo Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Teammate

Tony Romo took to Twitter on Sunday with a statement regarding the death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III. Barber III was found dead in his apartment in Texas earlier this week. He was 38 years old. Romo, who was the quarterback for the majority of Barber's...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bills Release Veteran Wide Receiver After Tavon Austin Signing

On Friday morning, the Buffalo Bills officially announced the signing of former first-round pick Tavon Austin. In order to make room for him on the roster, they parted ways with another wide receiver. The Bills have released wideout Malik Williams. He'll now have an opportunity to join an NFL roster...
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl Quarterback Could Become First in NFL History to Lose to All 32 Teams

One NFL quarterback could make some unwanted history this year. As mentioned by Pro Football Talk, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is on the verge of losing to all 32 NFL teams and would be the first quarterback to reach that mark. As of now, Ryan, who previously played for the Atlanta Falcons, has lost to 29 teams, and even if he doesn't reach 32 this year, the 2016 NFL MVP could still set a record.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy