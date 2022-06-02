ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Uphill battle to rebuild images

By LEANNE ITALIE
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJLcZ_0fye8nKO00
Depp Heard Lawsuit This combination of two separate photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom for closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Friday, May 27, 2022. Depp is suing Heard after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photos/Steve Helber, Pool) (Steve Helber)

After an explosive six-week libel trial followed by millions on social media and live TV, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard each face an uphill battle: trying to rebuild their images and careers.

Depp already has a head start, with a jury verdict Wednesday largely favoring his narrative, that his ex-wife defamed him by accusing him of abusing her.

“Depp has a hill to climb. Heard has a mountain to climb,” said Eric Dezenhall, a crisis mitigator in Washington with no involvement in the case. “If Depp keeps his expectations proportional and understands that he’s unlikely to hit his former heights, he can have a solid career if he takes things slowly. After all, he was vindicated in court, not declared a saint.”

The challenge for Heard, Dezenhall said, is that rightly or wrongly, some believe she abused and perhaps even tarnished a worthy movement, #MeToo.

With a he said-she said edge to the drawn-out trial, the verdict handed down in Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Depp had been defamed by three statements in a 2018 op-ed piece written by Heard, who identified herself as an abuse victim. The jury awarded the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star more than $10 million. Jurors also concluded Heard was defamed, by a lawyer for Depp who accused her of creating a hoax surrounding the abuse allegations. She was awarded $2 million.

Given that such cases are notoriously hard to win, was the defamation route the way to go? Some observers with experience in high-profile cases believe Depp's decision to sue — even though it meant dragging his and Heard's personal lives through the mud — was a last-ditch attempt to bolster his star power after his failed London libel lawsuit against The Sun for describing him as a “wife beater."

“I think the defamation case was a Hail Mary,” said David Glass, a Los Angeles family law attorney with a Ph.D in psychology.

Married just 15 months, Depp sued Heard for $50 million over the op-ed for The Washington Post in which she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse." She didn't identify Depp by name and it was published two years after she began making public accusations against him.

Heard countersued for $100 million, accusing the star of defaming her via the hoax accusations of attorney Adam Waldman. Many of the waning days of the trial focused on the aftereffects of both claims, with Depp testifying: "I lost nothing less than everything" and Heard accusing him of trying to erase her ability to work.

“Now as I stand here today, I can’t have a career,” Heard testified at the close of the trial. “I hope to get my voice back. That’s all I want.”

But does a verdict of any kind hold the power to reverse the courtroom accusations: of Depp as a physically and sexually abusive aging drunk and drug addict, and Heard as unhinged and capable of faking bruises allegedly inflicted by the man she said she stayed with out of love?

Despite it all, Depp's fan base remains solid. Fans often camped out overnight for the chance to attend proceedings. But unlike rockers and stand-up comedians ensnared in #MeToo moments who can still earn through live shows, Depp and Heard need the crisis-averse studio machines to make big money.

Rehabilitation is necessary for both, whether it's dueling traditional sit-down interviews or another secret weapon in their PR teams' arsenals.

Heard, who was in the room for Wednesday's verdict, plans to appeal. Depp, who wasn't in court, said “the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”

Danny Deraney, who's done crisis PR for some of Hollywood’s #MeToo accusers, said men in general are more likely than women to find new work in the entertainment industry "when it comes to forgiveness and when it comes to the things that they’ve done.”

He added: “I think it’s going to be easier for Johnny. For Amber, whether she’s innocent or guilty or whatever it is, it’s going to be difficult. I don’t think her career is necessarily over. But I’m sure it’s going to take a nice hit because I think everyone now is going to look at her as a difficult woman to work with, seeing her emotions the way they’ve been, whether wrong or right. I think they’re going to look at that and say, ‘Do we want this on our set?’”

Danielle Lindemann, a Lehigh University associate professor of sociology who researches gender, sexuality and culture, said Depp's ability to earn big had already been affected, whether due to his own self-destruction or fallout from Heard's accusations.

“But I don’t think he’s 'canceled,'” said Lindemann, author of “True Story: What Reality Says About Us.”

The damage to his career is also likely to be a lot less severe in Asian and European markets, where his popularity remains strong. And he is likely to still get work on indie productions like those that helped along his 38-year run.

Since the former couple began slinging allegations, Heard has faced intense backlash on social media. She said Depp fueled campaigns to get her fired as an ambassador for L'Oreal and cut as the character Mera from an “Aquaman” sequel, though a production executive testified she remains in the film due out next year.

Mads Mikkelsen replaced Depp as Gellert Grindelwald for “Fantastic Beasts 3.” Depp's future is also uncertain in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, something he blamed on Heard's allegations. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has revealed that two more “Pirates” scripts are in development, but neither will include Depp’s Capt. Jack Sparrow, a role that earned the actor an Oscar nomination. His last appearance in the Disney-owned franchise was in 2017’s “Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

Dior has long used Depp to promote a men's fragrance, Sauvage. The fashion house has been silent on the abuse allegations and is still using him in ads.

Attorney Brett Ward, a family law specialist in New York, said it could take years to know whether Depp's case will eventually lead to his return as an A-list actor.

"And if he doesn’t? I think he’s made a terrible mistake because most people aren’t going to remember his rather distinguished Hollywood career. They’re going to remember this trial. It’s like O.J. Simpson. People know him more for what happened in that trial than they did for his football career.”

Dezenhall disagreed. He said the case that captured the world's attention might just be a bellwether for people and corporations facing existential threats to their reputations and livelihoods. The old logic that bringing defamation suits was riskier than any benefits no longer necessarily applies, he said. They're too hard to win because proving malice is so tricky, traditional thinking went. Why publicly recycle the negative when people are likely to forget?

Today, he said, the stakes have become too high to avoid such defamation court fights. He wrote on Substack, “If you’re already covered in muck that is suspended online forever, what’s a little more muck if your life has been ruined?”

___

This story has been edited to correct Lindemann’s title.

___

Associated Press writers Alicia Rancilio and John Carucci contributed to this story.

___

Follow Leanne Italie on Twitter at http://twitter.com/litalie

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

They Object! Johnny Depp & His Legal Team Refuse To Hand Over $86K To ACLU For Amber Heard Subpoenas

Just when we thought his legal dramas were through! Johnny Depp's team of attorneys found themselves in court once again after the ACLU requested the actor pay $86,000 to cover their costs related to a subpoena he served the organization as part of his legal battle with Amber Heard. According to legal papers obtained by Radar, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's lawyers objected to the request in New York on Wednesday, June 1 — the same day Depp was awarded $15 million by the court. AMBER HEARD FACES FINANCIAL RUIN AS IT'S REVEALED FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY WILL NOT EXEMPT...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Speaking Out: Alleged Juror In Johnny Depp Amber Heard Trial Gives Insight Into Verdict

One of the alleged jurors in Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard revealed the reasoning behind the verdict. The anonymous person, who claimed to be one of the seven members of the jury in the case, spoke out about what went down behind the scenes of the tumultuous legal battle which gripped the entire world. In a TikTok video via the Daily Mail, one social media user asked, "What would you say was the moment that you were like NOPE.. if she's lying about this she's lying about everything?" The mystery juryman stated, "I would say the donation/ pledge...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Andy Cohen trolls Ramona Singer for leaking Teresa’s wedding invitation

Andy Cohen poked fun at Ramona Singer after she accidentally leaked Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ wedding date and location. The face of Bravo clapped back at his longtime colleague after she wished him a happy birthday via Instagram on Thursday. “I would be honored for you to leak the location of my next party, Ramona! ♥️” Cohen, 54, commented under a photo of them in the “Watch What Happens Live” Clubhouse. Singer, 65, replied with the monkey covering its eyes emoji – but it was Cohen’s cheeky response that fans couldn’t get enough of. “That’s some good shade!!😂😂” one fan wrote in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian take us inside her luxury private jet with a king bed

The Kardashians has given fans a closer insight into the lives of the Kardashian clan, from engagements to TV appearances, and most recently, a tour of Kim’s private jet. In the final episode of season one of the Hulu show, Kim showed viewers the inside of her brand new airplane, and fans have mixed opinions.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
77K+
Followers
106K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy