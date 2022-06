Mayor Brandon Scott is responding to Governor Hogan's call to quell the violence by saying since January's surge, numbers are trending in the right direction. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Police Department is releasing a new crime plan in response to those six city council members demanding a change two weeks ago. That plan includes enhanced visibility patrols in high crime areas, expanded warrant apprehension efforts that target repeat violent offenders, and strong participation from federal and state partners. Candidate for Baltimore City State's Attorney Thiru Vignarajah joined us live in studio to weigh in.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO