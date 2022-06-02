ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board

wabe.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Pirello shares healthy, fresh Italian and Mediterranean recipes. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and...

www.wabe.org

Lifewnikk

Atlanta, GA Best Rated Nail Salons

Nail art has played a huge role in history, and in 2022, a person's nail art can be seen as a way of showing their personality, and there are so many different ways for a person to wear their nails. Coffin shaped, stiletto shaped, rounded, and basic square shaped nails are just a few of the options that one can have. Everyone has their own preference when it comes to the way that they like their nails done. Some people enjoy the basic colors such as white or black, and others enjoy more of a pop in colors such as neon orange or maybe even rainbow. Atlanta, luckily, has a countless number of nail stylists that are always available for booking, whether that be someone who works in a nail salon, or does work in the comfort of their own homes.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

True Colors: LGBTQ+ Our Stories, Our Songs

Celebrate Pride Month with music from LGBTQ+ artists and real-life stories of hope. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
MUSIC
AccessAtlanta

5 cool downtowns near Atlanta worth exploring

Downtown Atlanta has tons of options for food, shopping and entertainment, but a trip outside of the perimeter can be just as exciting. Expand your circular bypass horizons with a tour through the quaint downtowns that dot the metro area. Some boast nearby walking trails and mountainous views, others offer unique festivals and one-of-a-kind diners. And you don’t even need a full tank of gas to experience it all.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

4 Mini Atlanta Getaway’s

Sometimes the hustle and bustle of Atlanta can become enough to wear out even the most city obsessed person. There is nothing wrong with hitting reset and relax. With prices going up everywhere, sometimes it can feel impossible to getaway. Atlanta has some surprising gems and getaways right in its backyard or close to it that any local can enjoy. Whether looking to reconnect with self or have a getaway with friends/ your SO this list is perfect for those looking to disconnect for a little while.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

National Soul Food Month: Peach Cobbler Cafe

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is National Soul Food Mouth and Atlanta is celebrating!. Peach Cobbler Cafe Owner Alre Alston stopped by to show us how Soul Food is done with this mouthwatering display that will have you craving soul food all day long.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

CLOSER LOOK Open Access: Juneteenth Edition

Event information (please look at Eventbrite as well for context, closerlooklive.eventbrite.com) After the live show, meet Rose for alight reception sponsored by the Canadian Consulate. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and recording will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our...
POLITICS
AccessAtlanta

6 glorious venues to hold your Georgia Wedding

On your big day, you’ll want a wedding that’s memorable and meaningful, but you don’t need to travel to an exotic location to have your event at a stunning and unforgettable venue. In fact, Georgia hosts some of the most glorious wedding and reception venues your imagination...
GEORGIA STATE
secretatlanta.co

5 Heavenly Secret Gardens In And Around Atlanta

Stumbling across a secret garden is always a magical experience. Well, you no longer need to stumble, because we’re here to round-up some of the most beautiful under-the-radar gardens in and around Atlanta. From floral wonderlands to Japanese-inspired tranquility, keep scrolling for some of Atlanta’s favorite secret gardens.
ATLANTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Film studio complex in Doraville expected to create more than 4,000 jobs

ATLANTA — NBCUniversal Media (NBCU) has entered into a long-term agreement with Atlanta-based Gray Television to lease and operate new studio facilities at Gray’s Assembly Atlanta development in Doraville. Construction will begin this summer at the former site of a General Motors plant, creating up to 1,200 construction...
DORAVILLE, GA
WABE

Hundreds gather for Georgia meeting of the Cherokee Nation

About 200 people gathered for the Georgia Cherokee Community Alliance’s at-Large Meeting at Laurel Park in Marietta on Saturday. It was the first in-person meeting for the Cherokee Nation in Georgia since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Attendees got their Cherokee IDs, registered to vote in Cherokee Nation elections, met with the principal Chief and gathered in community with other Cherokee people from the region.
MARIETTA, GA
wabe.org

Take on Fake

Take on Fake debunks claims you’ve seen or shared online to show you how to stay informed. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wabe.org

Evening News Editor

WABE is a non-profit organization formally called Atlanta Educational Telecommunications Collaborative, Inc. (AETC). As a broadcast service, WABE is comprised of WABE90.1FM, WABE TV, WABE.org and numerous podcasts and digital offerings. For more information on the broadcast service, programming and opportunities, please visit www.wabe.org. WABE’s Evening News Editor is responsible...
ATLANTA, GA
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA
AccessAtlanta

End your summer weekends on a high note with Sunset Sessions at Park Tavern

Sunset Sessions returns for 2022 in Piedmont Park, featuring alternative performances from buzz-worthy artists, with the Midtown skyline serving as the perfect backdrop. Located conveniently off the Atlanta Beltline, the concerts occur under the roomy, air-conditioned Garden Tent at Park Tavern. So whether you get there early enough to score a table and order food and drinks, or if you set up a picnic just outside the venue in the park, Sunset Sessions is the perfect way to end a summer Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA

