Burbank, CA

Vice Media Makes Cuts, Eyes Sale of Studio Arm (Report)

By Antoinette Siu
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Vice Media is planning to cut costs and has brought in consultancy AlixPartners to review the business and explore a potential sale of its studio arm, according to a Thursday report from The Information. The media company plans to slow down hiring and cut other costs in order to...

Fortune

‘We got shafted’: Bolt employees vent frustrations after $11 billion tech startup axes jobs

Check-out payments startup Bolt Financial is shedding around a third of its workforce, or around 250 employees, as the tech sector continues its turn for the worst. The news of layoffs comes just months after investors valued the San Francisco-headquartered payment company at $11 billion and Bolt was handing out pay raises to some of its employees in annual reviews.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Sheryl Sandberg Leaving Meta Platforms, Formerly Facebook, Because of Company Investigation, Burnout – WSJ Report

Click here to read the full article. The Wall St. Journal is reporting that Meta Platforms COO Sheryl Sandberg may have been prompted in part to give up her position because of a company investigation into her activities, including a review of her use of corporate resources to help plan her upcoming wedding. As of May, the review was ongoing, the WSJ said. The investigation is also looking into allegations that Sandberg pressured the U.K.’s Daily Mail to “shelve” an article about Sandberg’s former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard Inc. CEO Bobby Kotick, and a 2014 temporary restraining order against him. “None of this...
NFL
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Amazon Consumer Worldwide CEO Resigns, White House Names Port Envoy, Malouf Taps Two

Click here to read the full article. Deisel appointed Eraldo Poletto as global CEO and Sportsman’s Warehouse appointed Sherry Jane Love as SVP of merchandising. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon VP Calls Antitrust Bill's Threatened Fines 'Outlandish and Extraordinary'Diesel Promotes Eraldo Poletto to Global CEOMalls Prove Another Hub in Amazon's Expanding Logistics NetworkBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Parler CEO warns tech layoffs are ‘just beginning’

Netflix, Robinhood, Carvana and Facebook parent Meta are joining the growing list of tech firms laying off employees or slowing hiring which Parler CEO George Farmer warned is "just beginning." "The sector is feeling the effects of this interest rate rise and the end of free money," Farmer told FOX...
BUSINESS
Local
California Business
Burbank, CA
Business
City
Burbank, CA
CNBC

Sheryl Sandberg sold $1.7 billion worth of Facebook stock over the last decade

Sheryl Sandberg leaves Meta after more than $1.7 billion of stock sales. Sandberg is one of the rare non-CEOs and non-founders to become a billionaire. Over the past decade, Sandberg has sold more than three-quarters of her shares through regularly scheduled share sale programs, according to research firms that track the sales.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Buries Facebook and Turns to His Next Big Thing

Seven months after officially announcing the death of Facebook (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media giant, is preparing to bury it. Tired of controversies and scandals, the tech tycoon last October decided to ride the metaverse trend, hyped as the...
INTERNET
The Verge

Facebook and Instagram’s parent company will change its stock ticker to META on June 9th

When the company formerly known as Facebook announced its plan to rebrand last October, it also announced a new stock ticker. At the time, execs said that after ten years as FB, its NASDAQ listing would transition to MVRS for the metaverse. However, after the investment fund listed under META vacated the symbol in January, Meta Platforms quickly confirmed that it would use META instead, while at the same time announcing its first drop in daily active users, ever. Now it has filed paperwork saying the shift will become official before the market opens on June 9th (via CNBC).
BUSINESS
Person
Slash
The US Sun

Mark Zuckerberg investigated Sheryl Sandberg’s use of Meta resources for wedding before shock exit, report claims

LONGTIME Meta staffer Sheryl Sandberg has left the company in a less than graceful exit. Mark Zuckerberg and Meta are reportedly investigating his right-hand woman's use of company resources for her wedding. Meta is conducting an investigation to determine if Sandberg misappropriated company resources to plan her upcoming nuptials, according...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Sheryl Sandberg stepping down as Meta Platforms chief operating officer

Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down from her role as Chief Operating Officer at Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook. Sandberg joined Facebook in early 2008 as the No. 2 to Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. Javier Olivan, the company’s chief growth officer, will take over as COO this fall. Sandberg will continue to serve on Meta’s board of directors.
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Lux Vide CEO Explains Why Being Acquired by Fremantle Was the Best Way Forward

Office With a View: Luca Bernabei tells TheWrap why a ”federation of producers“ will help them all survive coming economic hardships. Luca Bernabei, CEO of Italian production powerhouse Lux Vide behind TV hits like The CW’s “Devils,” made the decision in March to sell the majority stake in his family-owned company to international distribution giant Fremantle.
BUSINESS
The Week

COO Sheryl Sandberg to step down from Meta after 14 years

Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down from her role as chief operating officer at Meta after 14 years, the executive announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Javier Olivan, Meta's chief growth officer, will replace Sandberg starting this fall, while Sandberg will continue to serve on the company's board of directors. She apparently notified Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg of her decision over the weekend.
BUSINESS
