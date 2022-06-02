ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Conjuring Kesha' Trailer Reveals the Release Date for the Singer's New Paranormal Series

By Britta DeVore
Collider
Cover picture for the articleNo, it’s not a fever dream, Kesha really has a paranormal, ghost-hunting show coming to Discovery+, and we can’t wait for it. In each episode of Conjuring Kesha, viewers will tag along with the Grammy-nominated singer as she’s joined by a different celebrity to dive deep into a case of the...

Collider

'Smile' Teaser Trailer Offers Unsettling Look at Mysterious Horror Film

There's an eerie teaser trailer playing ahead of Top Gun: Maverick and David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future, drumming up curiosity over its mysterious premise. The trailer is for Paramount Player's new horror film, Smile, previously under the working title Something's Wrong With Rose, and it shows a woman passing by a hospital room where a man sits, frozen, with an unnaturally wide grin fixed to his face. The man appears unresponsive to the woman, and he isn't the only one with a big smile; the frightening grin seems to be spreading. However, the teaser released on social media is an abridged version and only shows brief clips of a man sitting in a hospital room, and a woman with a menacing smile.
MOVIES
Collider

'First Kill': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Trends and culture seem to be positioned on a pendulum, where style, music, and art from certain eras see a reemergence. Movies like Pixar’s Turning Red highlight this newfound interest in a period of time that for many millennials is laced with nostalgia: the aughts. One trend that has resurfaced could have some bite to it. The aughts vampire craze, spurred by the popularity of the Twilight franchise, could be seeing a revival. Love them or hate them, vampire dramas have a cult following, especially teen vampire dramas. Netflix’s First Kill is in the legacy of aughts vampire classics like 2005’s novel series turned film blockbuster Twilight or 90s novel series turned late-aughts television show via The CW's Vampire Diaries but approached with a next-generation spin.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Nope' Teaser Gives a Resounding "Hell No" to the Monster Haunting Jordan Peele's Latest Horror Film

A brand-new trailer for Nope has been revealed at CinemaCon, giving fans more to speculate about Jordan Peele's highly anticipated upcoming film. The trailer gives a better look at what to expect in the thriller from the Get Out and Us writer and director. The new teaser trailer features the ensemble cast reacting to the mysterious entity plaguing Peele's newest horror movie, all having pretty much the same thought: hell no. Well done horror has a way of capitalizing on our fear of the unknown, and it looks like that's absolutely what Peele is doing with Nope. The teaser also reveals some of the movie's sci-fi elements with what looks like a massive alien spaceship abducting people left and right in a tornado of terror.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ Documentary Trailer Dives into the Making of 1990 TV Film

Over three decades ago, Stephen King's ancient evil entity was manifested from the pages of his iconic 1986 horror novel It. Only four years after the novel's release, ABC aired a two-part television miniseries that would shake horror fans to their cores for generations. Pennywise the dancing clown instantly became a haunted household name, thanks to the vision of the cast and crew of IT. Now, as Pennywise is wont to do, the shape-shifting killer clown has returned once again in a documentary titled Pennywise: The Story of IT which details the making of the miniseries, and BloodyDisgusting has the trailer.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Northman' Gets Streaming Debut On Peacock

After premiering in theatres this April, The Northman is streaming now on Peacock. The visionary director Robert Eggers’ Viking vengeance saga was acclaimed by fans and critics alike.vThe movie is based on an Old Norse folktale Vita Amlethi. Passed down through word of mouth, the tale was officially recorded circa the year 1200 as part of Saxo Grammaticus' extensive history of Danish rulers and their history. The plot of the story serves as the inspiration for The Northman as well as several famous stories throughout history most notably Shakespeare's Hamlet.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Uncanny X-Men': Their 10 Most Uncanny Comics, Ranked

They are the children of the atom protecting a world that fears them. The X-Men are a team of mutants born with unique abilities that make them some of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel universe. But, of course, their capabilities allow any form of adventure to happen, and many of them enter uncanny territory.
COMICS
Collider

6 Cringeworthy Saturday Morning Celebrity Cartoons from the '80s and '90s

The '80s and '90s saw an influx of Saturday morning celebrity cartoons, also called celebrity toons. Most of them were pretty terrible, so it isn't surprising that few made it past a single season. Many celebrities didn't even voice their characters, and there were usually weird live-action clips added to the episodes that left viewers confused. Most of the shows went with a central theme that focused on a moral or lesson to be learned, but that was often lost within the terrible animation and cheesy catchphrases.
TV SHOWS
Collider

10 Must-See LGTBQ+ Anime Film/Series To Celebrate Pride Month

While love that transgress the rigid barriers of gender should be acknowledged every day, June is the official month celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in multitudinous ways. Also known as Pride Month, the interval is consolidated for commemorating the hard struggles the LGBTQ+ community has experienced in their fight for equal rights, as well as spotlighting diverse people who felt great pride in their true sexual identities.
SOCIETY
Collider

Marvel's Least Wanted: The 'Agents of SHIELD' Spin-off You Never Saw

Though it never became ABC’s answer to NCIS or as much of a must-see for the general public as the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. carved out a fine existence for its time on the air. Running for a more than respectable seven seasons and 136 episodes, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. accumulated a decent fanbase and, unlike so many sci-fi broadcast TV programs, even managed to go out on its own terms with a pre-planned series finale. However, that doesn’t mean every one of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s ambitions managed to come to fruition. Case in point: plans for a high-profile spin-off entitled Marvel’s Most Wanted, starring two former lead cast members of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, sputtered out.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Resident Evil Village,' 'The Walking Dead,' 'No Man's Sky,' 'Horizon Call of the Mountain' Show Off Teasers for PSVR2

During Thursday's State of Play event, PlayStation gave fans a sneak peek at four games in development for the PS VR2 including one VR exclusive, Horizon Call of the Mountain. Three heavy hitters were confirmed to get the VR treatment with new gameplay footage, including Resident Evil Village, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution, and No Man's Sky. These confirmations come about a week after confirmation that the new VR hardware would launch with 20 major titles.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

From KISS to 'The Addams Family': The Best 'Scooby-Doo!' Crossovers You Just Have to See

Very few cartoon heroes have had the opportunity to cross over with dozens of fictional characters, alternate universes, and even real-world celebrities and stars, but one of the most notable has to be the world's most famous mystery-solving dog out there, Scooby-Doo! With Mindy Kaling's Velma-centered adult animated series and a new Scooby preschool series in development, our favorite Great Dane shows no signs of slowing down or phasing out of the mystery-solving business.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Part 1 Failed Eleven’s Empowerment Journey

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1. Throughout Stranger Things, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has been on a journey of empowerment. In Season 1, she escapes Hawkins Lab, where she was forced to undergo experiments by an abusive father figure, Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine). She finds friends and allies, and helps save the town from a Demogorgon with her powers. Season 2 sees Eleven learning how to control her powers from her “sister” Kali (Linnea Berthelsen), who also escaped Brenner. She learns that she has a choice in how she uses her abilities and once again saves the town. In Season 3, Eleven finds a balance between the savior role she was thrust into and living life as a normal teen. She loses her powers, but seems to have a future ahead of her where she’s free to make her own choices without the pressure of being the one and only savior of Hawkins. However, Season 4 Part 1 sends Eleven backward in this journey by taking away her agency and framing her as a monstrous “other.”
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things': Exploring Steve's Journey From Adolescence to Mature Independence

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 4 Volume I of Stranger Things.Stranger Things is a coming-of-age allegory with supernatural worlds, creatures, and other bizarre obstacles that all represent childhood trauma. With the recent release of Season 4, Volume 1, the show proves that it can be bigger, better, and scarier. In this popular series, with an exciting super-powered protagonist at the heart of its mystery, another pillar of the show began his journey as a flat stereotype. The glue of Stranger Things is the much-adored Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). His transformation from a jerk, to a lovable babysitter, and now to a reluctant hero, deserves to be explored.
TV SERIES
Collider

Previously on the ‘Jurassic’ Saga: Where We Last Left Our Characters

Before Jurassic World Dominion roars into theaters, it's time to play catch. Whether you’re traveling through the King Kong gates of the original park or the amusement park-refurbished chrome in Jurassic World, you’ll need some tour guides for the expedition. The original trio plus the new characters have been through a lot. Dr. Grant (Sam Neill) got caught in wreckage up in a tree, not once but twice. Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) might have lost a fancy, corporate job, but it paved the way to a prehistoric-focused nonprofit. And somehow Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) has only been in one full movie. There was a cameo later on, but it was not nearly enough of the paleobotanist.
MOVIES
Collider

Bloodthirsty Cinema: The 10 Films With The Highest On-Screen Body Count

Sure, movies in general usually feature quite a bit of death. After all, it's a fact of life, and something that can happen to anyone at any time. Movie deaths can be sad, funny, or exciting, and so characters can and will die. No genre will protect a fictional character from the fictional grim reaper itself.
MOVIES
Collider

DeWanda Wise Reveals Why She Exited 'Captain Marvel'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most successful film franchises in history. When you score a role in the MCU, you take it, right? It’s not always that simple, and sometimes choosing not to pursue such a path works out better for everyone involved. That’s what happened for DeWanda Wise and Captain Marvel.
MOVIES
Collider

How Eddie Evolves the Classic Bad Boy Trope in 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1. The Stranger Things return for Season 4 was marked with needle drops, more gore, and some intriguing new faces alongside the already beloved cast. One of the additions to the latest installment of the series was none other than Eddie Munson, played by Game of Thrones actor Joseph Quinn. A freak with a good heart, the character has already garnered the fan-favorite stamp of approval following the new season's release. The reason Eddie is so appealing to the Netflix original is that he starts off as somewhat of a high school bad boy, but quickly subverts the title by showing his more toned-down side. As viewers get to see him join the group in the fight against Vecna, they realize that beneath the metalhead aesthetic and sarcastic remarks, the character can be funny and charming, too.
TV SERIES
Collider

David Tennant's 9 Best Performances Outside of 'Doctor Who'

There are only a select few actors who have had the opportunity to play the titular role in Doctor Who. Fortunately, David Tennant has made his mark on the sci-fi world as The Tenth Doctor, an energetic and enigmatic time traveler who travels with his human companions. Fans have speculated that Tennant might return as the Fourteenth Doctor with Russell T Davies at the show's helm once again. However, what they got was a return to the role as the Tenth Doctor for the show’s 60th-anniversary special. Whovians will have to wait until 2023 to see Ncuti Gatwa as the Fourteenth Doctor in action.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘Watcher’: Is the New Thriller Streaming or in Theaters?

Chloe Okuno’s directorial debut, Watcher is a spine-chilling thriller about a lonely woman being stalked in an unknown city. Written by Zack Ford, the movie stars Maika Monroe as Julia, Karl Glusman as Francis, and Burn Gorman as Daniel Weber, along with Madalina Anea, Daniel Nuta, Cristina Deleanu, and Tudor Petrut in other roles.
MOVIES

