'Stranger Things' Season 4 Episode 7 Recap: What Really Happened at Hawkins Lab?

By Rae Torres
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, folks. It's been a long, terrifying journey, but we finally made it to "Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab," the feature-length finale of Part 1 of Stranger Things Season 4. At long last, we finally learn what actually happened to El (Millie Bobby Brown) during the massacre at Hawkins...

How ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Part 1 Failed Eleven’s Empowerment Journey

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1. Throughout Stranger Things, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has been on a journey of empowerment. In Season 1, she escapes Hawkins Lab, where she was forced to undergo experiments by an abusive father figure, Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine). She finds friends and allies, and helps save the town from a Demogorgon with her powers. Season 2 sees Eleven learning how to control her powers from her “sister” Kali (Linnea Berthelsen), who also escaped Brenner. She learns that she has a choice in how she uses her abilities and once again saves the town. In Season 3, Eleven finds a balance between the savior role she was thrust into and living life as a normal teen. She loses her powers, but seems to have a future ahead of her where she’s free to make her own choices without the pressure of being the one and only savior of Hawkins. However, Season 4 Part 1 sends Eleven backward in this journey by taking away her agency and framing her as a monstrous “other.”
'Stranger Things': Exploring Steve's Journey From Adolescence to Mature Independence

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 4 Volume I of Stranger Things.Stranger Things is a coming-of-age allegory with supernatural worlds, creatures, and other bizarre obstacles that all represent childhood trauma. With the recent release of Season 4, Volume 1, the show proves that it can be bigger, better, and scarier. In this popular series, with an exciting super-powered protagonist at the heart of its mystery, another pillar of the show began his journey as a flat stereotype. The glue of Stranger Things is the much-adored Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). His transformation from a jerk, to a lovable babysitter, and now to a reluctant hero, deserves to be explored.
How Eddie Evolves the Classic Bad Boy Trope in 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1. The Stranger Things return for Season 4 was marked with needle drops, more gore, and some intriguing new faces alongside the already beloved cast. One of the additions to the latest installment of the series was none other than Eddie Munson, played by Game of Thrones actor Joseph Quinn. A freak with a good heart, the character has already garnered the fan-favorite stamp of approval following the new season's release. The reason Eddie is so appealing to the Netflix original is that he starts off as somewhat of a high school bad boy, but quickly subverts the title by showing his more toned-down side. As viewers get to see him join the group in the fight against Vecna, they realize that beneath the metalhead aesthetic and sarcastic remarks, the character can be funny and charming, too.
Jamie Campbell Bower
Caleb Mclaughlin
Kevin Love
Kevin L. Johnson
Robin
Priah Ferguson
As the 'Stranger Things' Kids Mature, the Horror Is Maturing With Them

Since its debut season, the Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things has reigned supreme as the ultimate achievement in genre hybridization. Pulling in generic elements from family adventure films to science fiction, and from fantasy to psychological thrillers, the series is one of the few shows that truly has a little something for everyone. Over the course of its run, one of the ways in which the series maintains its universal appeal is by drawing from the horror genre at a, say, digestible level. The show certainly pulls its Upside Down monsters from the horror tradition, but when arranged with all the other generic elements, these monsters typically read more like the CGI creatures from other fantasy-hybrid properties (such as Ghostbusters or Harry Potter) rather than from “pure horror.” The first volume of the show’s fourth season, though, invokes the horror genre more stridently than any previous set of episodes. Specifically, the show matures its horror elements by leaning into the iconography of the grotesque.
'Nope' Teaser Gives a Resounding "Hell No" to the Monster Haunting Jordan Peele's Latest Horror Film

A brand-new trailer for Nope has been revealed at CinemaCon, giving fans more to speculate about Jordan Peele's highly anticipated upcoming film. The trailer gives a better look at what to expect in the thriller from the Get Out and Us writer and director. The new teaser trailer features the ensemble cast reacting to the mysterious entity plaguing Peele's newest horror movie, all having pretty much the same thought: hell no. Well done horror has a way of capitalizing on our fear of the unknown, and it looks like that's absolutely what Peele is doing with Nope. The teaser also reveals some of the movie's sci-fi elements with what looks like a massive alien spaceship abducting people left and right in a tornado of terror.
The 10 Most Important Episodes of 'Barry' To Rewatch Before Season 3

Equal parts true comedy and dark drama, Barry stars Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live, It: Chapter Two, Trainwreck) as former marine Barry Berkman as he attempts to find an escape from his occupation as a hitman. Using an acting class as his way to reconnect to people and find redemption, the show frequently provides unexpected twists by playing in both of these vastly different worlds.
'Smile' Teaser Trailer Offers Unsettling Look at Mysterious Horror Film

There's an eerie teaser trailer playing ahead of Top Gun: Maverick and David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future, drumming up curiosity over its mysterious premise. The trailer is for Paramount Player's new horror film, Smile, previously under the working title Something's Wrong With Rose, and it shows a woman passing by a hospital room where a man sits, frozen, with an unnaturally wide grin fixed to his face. The man appears unresponsive to the woman, and he isn't the only one with a big smile; the frightening grin seems to be spreading. However, the teaser released on social media is an abridged version and only shows brief clips of a man sitting in a hospital room, and a woman with a menacing smile.
'The Uncanny X-Men': Their 10 Most Uncanny Comics, Ranked

They are the children of the atom protecting a world that fears them. The X-Men are a team of mutants born with unique abilities that make them some of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel universe. But, of course, their capabilities allow any form of adventure to happen, and many of them enter uncanny territory.
'The Northman' Gets Streaming Debut On Peacock

After premiering in theatres this April, The Northman is streaming now on Peacock. The visionary director Robert Eggers’ Viking vengeance saga was acclaimed by fans and critics alike.vThe movie is based on an Old Norse folktale Vita Amlethi. Passed down through word of mouth, the tale was officially recorded circa the year 1200 as part of Saxo Grammaticus' extensive history of Danish rulers and their history. The plot of the story serves as the inspiration for The Northman as well as several famous stories throughout history most notably Shakespeare's Hamlet.
Surprising Fan Theories About 'Manifest', According to Reddit

191 passengers and crew members boarded Montego Air Flight 828 from Jamaica to New York. Montego Air Flight 828 left the airport on April 7, 2013, only to land in New York on November 8, 2018. The passengers thought they were only gone for only a few hours, but when they landed they learned that their flight was declared missing for over five years.
‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ Documentary Trailer Dives into the Making of 1990 TV Film

Over three decades ago, Stephen King's ancient evil entity was manifested from the pages of his iconic 1986 horror novel It. Only four years after the novel's release, ABC aired a two-part television miniseries that would shake horror fans to their cores for generations. Pennywise the dancing clown instantly became a haunted household name, thanks to the vision of the cast and crew of IT. Now, as Pennywise is wont to do, the shape-shifting killer clown has returned once again in a documentary titled Pennywise: The Story of IT which details the making of the miniseries, and BloodyDisgusting has the trailer.
'Sherlock Holmes': 8 Things That Make The 1984 TV Show The Best Adaptation

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories and novels have had numerous—quite literally uncountable—adaptations: television shows, movies, and other books don’t quite encapsulate the reach of these beloved adventures. Neil Gaiman, Stephen King, Robert Downey Jr., Stephen Moffat, and others have all tried their hand at creative adaptations of the characters and settings, to variable success.
HBO Max's 'The Staircase' and What True Crime Media Owes Its Subjects

More than most other true-crime series, The Staircase needed to do something special to distinguish itself. Even for a genre whose devotees will happily listen to three different podcasts about a single case, the Michael Peterson saga is well-trodden ground; in fact, the miniseries is based on Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s award-winning docuseries of the same name. On top of that, this year has seen an overwhelming glut of true-crime shows, with a new buzzy miniseries seemingly debuting every week. (Candy, The Girl from Plainville, The Thing About Pam, Under the Banner of Heaven — and those are just the ones involving murder cases.) If The Staircase wanted to stand out, it would need more than Colin Firth’s American accent and a scene-stealing turn from Parker Posey. It needed an angle.
From KISS to 'The Addams Family': The Best 'Scooby-Doo!' Crossovers You Just Have to See

Very few cartoon heroes have had the opportunity to cross over with dozens of fictional characters, alternate universes, and even real-world celebrities and stars, but one of the most notable has to be the world's most famous mystery-solving dog out there, Scooby-Doo! With Mindy Kaling's Velma-centered adult animated series and a new Scooby preschool series in development, our favorite Great Dane shows no signs of slowing down or phasing out of the mystery-solving business.
'The Boys' Showrunner on Why Season 3 Immediately Pays Off Last Season's Shocker

With The Boys finally back in town (or on television) for Season 3, there are certainly still mysteries hanging overhead when it comes to specific questions that were raised in the second season's finale? What will be the exact fallout from Homelander's (Antony Starr) relationship with Stormfront (Aya Cash), and not just in a PR nightmare sense? What does that mean for the rest of the Seven, including Starlight (Erin Moriarty), whose approval ratings seem to have eclipsed even that of her teammate's? And how will Hughie (Jack Quaid)'s dynamic with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the rest of The Boys change now that he's actually working in a government-acknowledged job wrangling supes as part of the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs — unbeknownst to him, underneath an actual supe in Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Dourit)?
5 Times Different Sitcoms Had the Same Story Arc

There are so many television sitcom series with a seemingly never-ending stream of episode ideas, plot points, and story arcs — it’s a wonder that anyone can ever envision an original idea without dipping into another sitcom’s creative well. The truth is, this happens surprisingly often, intentionally or not.
Marvel's Least Wanted: The 'Agents of SHIELD' Spin-off You Never Saw

Though it never became ABC’s answer to NCIS or as much of a must-see for the general public as the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. carved out a fine existence for its time on the air. Running for a more than respectable seven seasons and 136 episodes, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. accumulated a decent fanbase and, unlike so many sci-fi broadcast TV programs, even managed to go out on its own terms with a pre-planned series finale. However, that doesn’t mean every one of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s ambitions managed to come to fruition. Case in point: plans for a high-profile spin-off entitled Marvel’s Most Wanted, starring two former lead cast members of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, sputtered out.
6 Things You Need to Know About Hulu’s ‘Fire Island’

To kick off Pride Month 2022, Hulu is releasing a new feature film about the famous gay vacation destination, Fire Island. The film has a wonderful queer cast and showcases many AAPI actors as well. This only adds to the pertinency of this film, as a majority of queer media only focuses on white gay characters. Regardless, this film is sure to be an absolute queer comedic blast as it stars some of the country’s funniest LGBTQ+ actors and comedians.
