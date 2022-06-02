ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady felt pressure about Tampa Bay Buccaneers' free agency outlook in decision to unretire

By Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Even though Tom Brady's retirement lasted only 40 days , the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said it wasn't because the decision to return was easy.

During a roundtable session Wednesday after the Capital One "The Match" golf outing on TNT — his first public comments since he announced in March that he would be coming back for the 2022 season — Brady said he wavered on his decision to come back for his 23rd NFL season.

"At this stage, it's like 55% yes (to return) and 45% no," Brady said during the roundtable of his decision to come back. "It's not 100-0. That's just the reality. It's not that I'm not 100% committed, it's just as soon as I make the commitment to do it, it's like 'Ugh. All right, here we go.' It's like running a marathon. You can't decide two weeks before the marathon, 'Hey, I'm going to start running.' We got right to free agency and I felt some pressure to do it and talked to the team and organization, and it all worked out."

MORE: Inside Vikings’ quest for ‘less predictable’ offense, starting with new coach Kevin O’Connell’s 'why'

NFL: How Russell Wilson is already taking command of Broncos, wowing teammates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GjhVL_0fye39yo00
Tom Brady plays a shot during The Match VI. Carmen Mandato, Getty Images for The Match

Brady will turn 45 in August and is coming off of a season in which he completed 67.5% of his passes for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions. He finished second to the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, the player with whom he was teamed up in "The Match," in the voting for the Associated Press' NFL Most Valuable Player award.

Brady and Rodgers toppled Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills in the match after Rodgers sunk a birdie on the last hole .

"Partly, you know, yes," Brady said when asked if he had been ready to retire. "And I think when you're (Mahomes and Allen's) age, if you were to ask me, 'Are you going to play football next year?' I would say there's a 100% chance I'm playing. And I think as I've gotten older, that's changed because I have other responsibilities.

"So the responsibilities are many people taking care of me and things that I have off the field that are really important to me like my family, my kids, my wife's done an amazing job of that. That's a big commitment from her, so it's harder when you get older. I don't even think they know what's coming. Aaron knows these things because your life gets bigger as we all do, our life gets more full — there's more responsibilities."

Once Brady does retire, he already has his second job lined up. He'll join Fox Sports as the network's lead analyst for NFL broadcasts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady felt pressure about Tampa Bay Buccaneers' free agency outlook in decision to unretire

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted To 1 "Issue" In His Marriage

Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have a pretty picture perfect marriage. However, not everything is perfect for the prominent couple. Last season, Brady admitted to one "very difficult" issue in his marriage to Gisele. While Brady wants to keep playing in the NFL - and he'll be...
NFL
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen Reveals Key Difference Between Herself & Tom Brady: 'Not a Person Who Dives Deep'

Click here to read the full article. Tom Brady is a boss on the football field as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but when it comes to his home life, he leaves the decision-making to wife Gisele Bündchen. She reveals how their personality differences play a key part in making their marriage work. As CEO of their family empire with three kids, the supermodel explained to British Vogue that Brady’s “focus is on his career” while she keeps their home life running smoothly. “And I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family,”...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Player Who's Hit Him The Hardest

Tom Brady has played in the National Football League for more than 20 years. The legendary NFL quarterback, who's won seven Super Bowls, has survived this long by managing to not take too many devastating hits in the pocket. Brady has gotten rocked a few times, though. However, one hit...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Falcons Sends Jordan Love to Atlanta for Young Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons made one of the most famous trades in NFL history nearly 30 years ago. In that transaction, the Packers sent a draft pick to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Brett Favre. Favre, of course, went onto have a Hall of Fame career mostly spent with the Packers. In this proposed deal, it is the Packers who would be sending a backup quarterback, this time Jordan Love, to the Falcons. Instead of a draft pick, however, Green Bay would receive a young up-and-coming wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Shares Big Achievement: Fans React

Bill Belichick isn't the bragging type. Thankfully, his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is here to share his big achievements with us. While Belichick is most known for his accomplishments on the football field, he's done a lot for the sport of lacrosse, too. This week, Belichick received a major honor.
NFL
The Spun

Bills Release Veteran Wide Receiver After Tavon Austin Signing

On Friday morning, the Buffalo Bills officially announced the signing of former first-round pick Tavon Austin. In order to make room for him on the roster, they parted ways with another wide receiver. The Bills have released wideout Malik Williams. He'll now have an opportunity to join an NFL roster...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Tnt#Inside Vikings
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Has Honest Comment On Cowboys Future: Fans React

Over the past few seasons, analysts have suggested the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott. A multitude of injuries and off-field incidents along with a downturn in play had some questioning the former Ohio State star. As he heads into potentially the final year of his contract with the Cowboys, though, he's not worried about the future.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Popculture

Super Bowl Quarterback Could Become First in NFL History to Lose to All 32 Teams

One NFL quarterback could make some unwanted history this year. As mentioned by Pro Football Talk, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is on the verge of losing to all 32 NFL teams and would be the first quarterback to reach that mark. As of now, Ryan, who previously played for the Atlanta Falcons, has lost to 29 teams, and even if he doesn't reach 32 this year, the 2016 NFL MVP could still set a record.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals whether Bucs expect Rob Gronkowski to retire

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still waiting for official word from Rob Gronkowski on his status for 2022, but they reportedly think they know which way he is leaning. The Buccaneers are “optimistic” that Gronkowski will ultimately decide to play and re-sign with the team before the start of training camp, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. For now, Gronkowski remains unsigned, and the organization has no expectation of seeing him at full squad workouts this coming week.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

492K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy