Oostburg, WI

State to provide up to $1.5M for cheese company's expansion

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
The state is supporting the expansion of Masters Gallery Foods with up to $1.5 million in performance-based state tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

According to the Office of Governor Tony Evers, the company is investing $60 million into expanding their cheese packing and distribution facility in Oostburg. The company plans to create 105 new jobs.

Last year, the company began work on a 110,000-square-foot addition to its Oostburg facility. It doubles the size of the current production area and adds storage and warehouse space. According to a news release, the company is spending nearly $23 million in construction costs and $37 million on equipment.

“As America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin is known for the quality and quantity of our cheese,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Today’s announcement is another example of the governor’s support of and investment in Wisconsin’s $104.8 billion agriculture industry. DATCP will continue to serve as a resource to the industry as it expands and innovates, and I look forward to more quality cheese from Masters Gallery Foods.”

Masters Gallery Foods was founded in 1974 and is based in Plymouth. Masters Gallery is one of the largest privately held cheese inventories in the country.

Plymouth is known as the “Cheese Capital of the World” and is home to Masters Gallery, Sartori, Sargento, and Great Lakes Cheese. According to a news release, the city estimates that up to 15 percent of the country’s cheese goes through Plymouth.

The announcement coincides with the state's celebration of June Dairy Month.

