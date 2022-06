A Memorial Day tradition continued in Selma with a ceremony at Memorial Stadium honoring local war heroes who laid down their lives for our freedoms. The ceremony was organized by local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3016. Post Commander Dennis Doherty said it went really well, and there was a good crowd despite the warm weather. Different groups laid wreaths at the memorial to the fallen heroes during the ceremony.

