Lewisburg, WV

Obituary: Margaret Louise Austin, 83

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
AUSTIN

Margaret Louise Austin, 83, of Lewisburg, WV, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Greenbrier Health Care Center in Lewisburg, WV.

Born December 11, 1938, in Gambrills, MD, she was preceded in death by her parents, the late Owen J. Young and Eva Eunice Young; and stepfather, Alvin Thompson. Margaret was a homemaker and seamstress. She was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

In addition to her parents and stepfather, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lily Mae Murphy; brother David Eugene Thompson; and son, Darin E. Austin.

Survivors include her daughters, Lorna Johnson (Randy) and Renita Elmore of Lewisburg, WV; sons, Darcy Auricchio of Lewisburg, WV, Toby Auricchio of White Sulphur Springs, WV, David Auricchio of Cornstalk, WV, and Monte Auricchio of Cassatt, SC; brother, Owen J. Young, Jr. (Idella) of Elgin, SC; and sisters, Marie O’Donnell (Bud) of Montcalm, WV and Darlene Mitchell of Ballard, WV. She is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Revelation 21:4 “And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.”

There will be no service. Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

