(WKBN) — June is known as pride month, a time for the LGBTQ+ community to look back at the progress that’s been made for equality. It’s also a chance for advocates to point out barriers that still exist for the community. According to the ACLU, Ohio was the second to last state in the U.S. to allow people to legally change their gender markers. The court case Ray v McLoud made the change legal in December of 2020, but as one advocate explains the process varies for every one of Ohio’s 88 counties.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO