Botetourt Co. inmate dies two days after found unresponsive in cell

FINCASTLE, VA – On May 31, 2022, at 4:25 P.M. a 32-year-old male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell from an apparent suicide attempt. The inmate was found by a deputy minutes after performing a previous security check. The deputy immediately called for emergency medical assistance and rendered life saving measures until Emergency Medical Services arrived. The inmate was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on June 2, 2022, at 12:12 A.M.As is our standard practice, the Virginia State Police, Salem Division has been asked to complete the investigation.

