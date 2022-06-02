ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Botetourt County, VA

Botetourt Co. inmate dies two days after found unresponsive in cell

By Colleen Guerry
wfxrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway following the death of an inmate overnight. According to the sheriff’s office,...

www.wfxrtv.com

wfirnews.com

Botetourt jail inmate dies after suicide attempt.

FINCASTLE, VA – On May 31, 2022, at 4:25 P.M. a 32-year-old male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell from an apparent suicide attempt. The inmate was found by a deputy minutes after performing a previous security check. The deputy immediately called for emergency medical assistance and rendered life saving measures until Emergency Medical Services arrived. The inmate was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on June 2, 2022, at 12:12 A.M.As is our standard practice, the Virginia State Police, Salem Division has been asked to complete the investigation.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Plane crashes at Blue Ridge Regional Airport Saturday

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A small plane has crashed Saturday at the Blue Ridge Regional Airport. The crash was minor, according to Henry County officials. Virginia State Police say that the pilot mistakenly did not put the landing gear down. There was some damage to the plane, but no one was hurt.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies: Woman threatens to ‘shoot up’ building in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A Fayetteville woman was charged with making threats of terroristic acts on Friday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reported that Maryann Campbell, 38, was arrested at the Fayette County Day Report Center after yelling and threatening staff. Deputies allege that Campbell told staff that...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
wfxrtv.com

Nicholas Co. deputy, suspect killed in shootout identified

UPDATE (June 4, 2022, at 10:51 a.m.): 13 News has learned the identity of the deputy killed in the line of duty on Friday night. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that Deputy Tom Baker was shot in the back and killed. They said that Deputy Baker...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Overnight fire in Amherst Co. destroys home

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A family in Amherst County is displaced after a fire in the early morning hours of Sunday destroyed their home. Deputy Fire Marshell for Amherst County, Jarred Scott says crews were dispatched at 12:17 a.m. to 471 Rothwood Road to find a double-wide trailer home that was engulfed in flames.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Sheriff's Office car involved in accident

A Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputy car was involved in a two-car accident around 5 p.m. this evening that tied up traffic southbound on Hwy. 29. The deputy’s car hit a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, and the deputy was transported to the hospital, according to the Virginia State Police. No other injuries were reported.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Police identify victim, suspect in deadly Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting in Roanoke on Friday morning. Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Grover Edwards III of Roanoke. Keandra Smith, 29, of Roanoke has been charged with the second-degree murder of Edwards. Authorities said this remains an ongoing...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

One hospitalized after shooting reported in SW Roanoke

UPDATE 10:06 a.m.: The Roanoke Police Department released new details to WFXR News about Friday morning’s shooting that left a man injured in southwest Roanoke. At approximately 5:45 a.m. on Friday, June 3, police say they were notified by the E-911 Center about a person with a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Colonial Avenue SW.
WSET

Appomattox Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

Appomattox, VA (WSET) — The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office is seeking your help in locating a missing person. According to the sheriff's office, 38-year-old Gary J. Parson from Appomattox has been missing since May 22. The sheriff's office said he was last seen riding a BMX-style bicycle on 460...
APPOMATTOX, VA
wfirnews.com

Man hospitalized after Southwest Roanoke shooting this morning

Roanoke Police say the gunshot victim this morning seems to have suffered a non-life-threatening injury. Officials say officers found the man in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Colonial Avenue SW. He was taken to the hospital. No suspects or details have been released. Posted at 7:45 am...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community honors fallen Nicholas Co. deputy

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Summersville community is mourning the death of Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Tom Baker. Starting at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, first responders and community members escorted Deputy Baker from Charleston back home to Summersville. Nicholas County Sheriff William F. Nunley and Chief Paul Kutcher stood...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WHSV

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who has last seen June 2, 2022 around 5:00 p.m., but was just reported to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Friday. 72-year-old Roger Wayne Sweet is a...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Child in critical condition after trapped under car in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A boy is fighting for his life at the hospital following a Wednesday night crash in Lynchburg that left him stuck underneath a car. The Lynchburg Police Department says officers responded to the 1100 block of Toledo Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving an injury.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro PD in search of missing juvenile

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is currently looking for Charleigh Pauluszak, a 17-year-old female of Waynesboro. Charleigh has been reported missing and was last seen Monday, May 23, 2022. She also went missing November 2021 and was located safely February 2022. If you see Charleigh or know...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSLS

9-year-old in critical condition after car rolls into Lynchburg front yard, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after a car rolled into a front yard in Lynchburg on Wednesday night, police said. Officers said they responded to the 1100 block of Toledo Avenue for a report of an accident around 9 p.m. The boy became trapped under a 2020 Hyundai Accent when it rolled down a hill and into the front yard of a home, authorities said.
LYNCHBURG, VA

