BOSTON -- To say Mary Lee of Dorchester is long-time Celtics fan is putting it mildly. She is determined to watch the whole game Sunday night even though she is 100 years old. Mary Lee was born in 1922 and just celebrated her 100th birthday last month. This year she had a very important birthday wish for the Celtics: "Now I want you to bring the Finals home to Mary Lee," she said. Mary Lee got hooked on the Celtics back in the '80s."I fall in love with Robert Parish with his big tall self, jumping up there with all...

BOSTON, MA ・ 47 MINUTES AGO