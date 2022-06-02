ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Video shows Murfreesboro principal dragging special needs child down hallway

By Nick Beres
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8HoV_0fydz9ws00

For the first time, the full video is released of a special needs student dragged through a school hallway in Murfreesboro.

The Rutherford County Director of Schools called the incident unprofessional conduct, and the Rutherford County School Board dismissed Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen Campbell.

But, Campbell will be appealing that decision.

NewsChannel 5 obtained the school security video from November 2019.

A 10-year-old autistic child was in the front office.

"He's sitting on the couch and two staffers are encouraging him to go to class," said Rutherford County Sheriff's Captain Kyle Evans.

There's no audio.

But that's when viewers can see principal Helen Campbell and special education teacher Bonnie Marlar drag the student through the hallway to a classroom.

"The child appears to be on his back with shoulders on the ground being drugged by his ankles. He doesn't appear to be resisting as being drug down the hall," said Evans.

Sheriff's detectives said another video clip showed Campbell going into the server room to erase the video after the fact.

"We alleged she deleted the video," said Evans.

But authorities recovered the video and Campbell and Marlar were both suspended.

Marlar was let go.

Campbell remained suspended, but just last week the school board voted 4-2 to fire her.

"The grounds fall under unprofessional conduct, conduct unbecoming for a teacher, insubordination, neglect of duty," said Director of Schools Bill Spurlock.

The optics of a child being dragged are not good

But, not everyone on the school board agreed with the firing.

"It is disgusting we are asked to vote on this when not one of us on this board has spoken with Mrs. Campbell," said board member Tammy Sharp.

Campbell plans to appeal the board's decision.

Her attorney says she and Marlar were put in a no-win situation, and that — given a chance to explain — people will better understand why they did what they did.

Investigators said there had to be better options than dragging a child through the hallways.

The child was dragged several hundred feet through the school to a classroom and suffered minor injuries.

His family has filed a civil lawsuit.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Rutherford County, TN
Crime & Safety
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
County
Rutherford County, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Hill
Person
Kyle Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Clip#School Security#Violent Crime#Walter Hill Elementary
WSMV

1 dead, 1 injured in Friday night crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver was killed Friday night after losing control of his car. Metro Nashville Police said Michael S. Harmon, 30, of Madison, was driving his Chrysler 300 sedan north with his 24-year-old passenger on Whites Creek pike near the Robertson County line. According to investigators, the...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Special Education
wgnsradio.com

Shoplifting woes in Murfreesboro

Shoplifting continues to be a big problem for retailers in the 'Boro... In one of the more recent theft cases reported to police, an unknown man entered the Kohl's department store on Old Fort Parkway next to Kroger to do some summer shopping. With a duffle bag in hand, the thief helped himself to a laundry list of merchandise that added up to $257.
MURFREESBORO, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy