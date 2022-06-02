Governor Edwards to discuss COVID, hurricane season and Legislative session

Related
Most of Florida at ‘high’ risk of COVID; cases hit 10,200 a day
Florida’s average daily COVID-19 cases climbed 7% and hospitalizations jumped another 20% in the most recent seven-day period from May 28-June 3. Three-quarters of Floridians now live in counties at “high” risk of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Case counts and hospitalizations meet the CDC’s criteria for “high” levels in 23 Florida counties — including Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota counties. The CDC recommends that residents there wear masks inside indoor public spaces, make sure their vaccinations are up to date and get tested if they show symptoms.
Florida sees signs of a COVID surge, but hospitals coping so far
There are plenty of warning signs that Florida may be in the grip of another COVID-19 surge. More than three-quarters of Floridians live in counties at “high” risk of COVID-19, according to federal data released Thursday. Last week, half the state’s residents lived in high-risk areas. That...
SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Florida COVID-19 vaccine requirement dropped after state threat
TALLAHASSEE - After the state threatened to impose a $27.5 million fine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the Special Olympics USA Games will not have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement next week in Orlando. The Florida Department of Health sent a notice Thursday to Special Olympics International threatening to assess the fine for 5,500 violations of a state prohibition on vaccination mandates. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who doubles as secretary of the Department of Health, said the state had worked with Special Olympics officials for six months to resolve the vaccination issue. "How can you force people to take a vaccine in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Governor Ron DeSantis Warns Companies To Avoid “Political Activism” As He Makes an Example of the Rays
Did the Rays lose funding because of tweet in favor of gun controls?. Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis signed the state's budget for 2022-2023 this week, he took the opportunity to veto a few of the 'sprinkle-list' items from it - in fact, he vetoed almost $3.1 billion of what he saw as unnecessary items from the budget.
NBC News
Forecast: Florida on alert ahead of tropical storm Alex
A system moving across the Gulf of Mexico is expected to strengthen into tropical storm Alex and make landfall in south Florida. NBC News meteorologist Michelle Grossman tracks the path of the storm.June 3, 2022.
Storm watches posted for Florida as system moves into Gulf
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tropical storm watches were posted Thursday for Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas as the system that battered Mexico moves to the east. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin.
Legal Considerations When Planning A Move To Florida
Here are 16 of the Sunshine State's Craziest Laws that are actually laws, not just internet jokes. Yes, it’s no big secret that all throughout the United States, there are some crazy laws on the books. Most of these are holdovers from a time, long ago, when most of America was a largely unexplored and unmolested frontier, but this certainly can’t be said for all of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has formed
Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning in the Gulf of Mexico on a track to come ashore in southern Florida with heavy rains and gusty wind. National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds...
KATC News
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.https://katc.com/
Comments / 0