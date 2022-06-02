ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Governor Edwards to discuss COVID, hurricane season and Legislative session

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Most of Florida at ‘high’ risk of COVID; cases hit 10,200 a day

Florida’s average daily COVID-19 cases climbed 7% and hospitalizations jumped another 20% in the most recent seven-day period from May 28-June 3. Three-quarters of Floridians now live in counties at “high” risk of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Case counts and hospitalizations meet the CDC’s criteria for “high” levels in 23 Florida counties — including Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota counties. The CDC recommends that residents there wear masks inside indoor public spaces, make sure their vaccinations are up to date and get tested if they show symptoms.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida COVID-19 vaccine requirement dropped after state threat

TALLAHASSEE - After the state threatened to impose a $27.5 million fine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the Special Olympics USA Games will not have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement next week in Orlando. The Florida Department of Health sent a notice Thursday to Special Olympics International threatening to assess the fine for 5,500 violations of a state prohibition on vaccination mandates. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who doubles as secretary of the Department of Health, said the state had worked with Special Olympics officials for six months to resolve the vaccination issue. "How can you force people to take a vaccine in...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Warns Companies To Avoid “Political Activism” As He Makes an Example of the Rays

Did the Rays lose funding because of tweet in favor of gun controls?. Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis signed the state's budget for 2022-2023 this week, he took the opportunity to veto a few of the 'sprinkle-list' items from it - in fact, he vetoed almost $3.1 billion of what he saw as unnecessary items from the budget.
FLORIDA STATE
The Veracity Report

Legal Considerations When Planning A Move To Florida

Here are 16 of the Sunshine State's Craziest Laws that are actually laws, not just internet jokes. Yes, it’s no big secret that all throughout the United States, there are some crazy laws on the books. Most of these are holdovers from a time, long ago, when most of America was a largely unexplored and unmolested frontier, but this certainly can’t be said for all of them.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Covid#Politics State#Politics Governor#Gohsep
WEKU

The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has formed

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning in the Gulf of Mexico on a track to come ashore in southern Florida with heavy rains and gusty wind. National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds...
MIAMI, FL
KATC News

KATC News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy