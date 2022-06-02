Tom Brady Set Record In NFLPA Endorsement Deals Last Year

The Bucs QB’s success off the field is making headlines ahead of Year 23.

As Tom Brady gears up for another chance to add to his accolades on the field, the future Hall of Famer’s business portfolio is already setting new records behind the scenes.

According to a report from The Athletic’ s Daniel Kaplan , t he Buccaneers quarterback earned a record-breaking $9.5 million in group licensing and marketing deals through the NFL Players Association last year. The figure, which encompasses profit earned in the 12 months leading up to Feb. 28, places Brady well above the list’s No. 2 earner, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ($3.3 million).

The 43-year-old’s historic payout accounts for the amount of revenue generated from the sale of all merchandise using his name and likeness (sound familiar?). Through his group licensing deal with the NFLPA, Brady receives royalties for all such merch, which includes jerseys, video games and trading cards.

With the start of his 23rd NFL season less than 100 days away, Brady continues to make game-changing moves off the field with the same level of focus he’s used to dominate on it. Most recently, the seven-time Super Bowl champion agreed to a landmark 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox to become their lead NFL analyst post-retirement.

