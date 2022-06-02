ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey Shows Americans Delaying Retirement Due to Inflation

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

A survey by the BMO Real Financial Progress Index found that 25 percent of Americans are pulling back on retirement contributions to offset the cost of inflation. This comes as market volatility reduced retirement savings with the S&P 500 shedding more than 12 percent this year alone.

