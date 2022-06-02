ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BE SMART march planned for Saturday

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Branch of the National Association of University Women is sponsoring a grassroots movement of people fighting for public safety measures that respect the Second Amendment and protect people from gun violence. This movement has adopted the BE SMART campaign.

Secure all guns in your homes and vehicles.

Model responsible behavior around guns.

Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes.

Recognize the risks of teen suicide.

Tell your peers to be SMART.

On Saturday, June 4, The Laurinburg Branch of NAUW invites you and your youth group to join us for the BE SMART #Wear Orange campaign march.

Please meet at 8:45 a.m. at 303 N. Main Street the march will begin at 9 a.m. and will conclude at the Scotland County Courthouse located at 212 Biggs St.

Local law enforcement, schools, and other government officials have been invited to participate. Please join us to support this important issue for our community.

