How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The stock market shook off a wobbly start and ended broadly higher Thursday, marking its first gain in this holiday-shortened week.

Technology stocks were among the winners as Microsoft erased an early loss. Trading has been choppy in recent days as investors remain worried about inflation and the interest rate increases the Federal Reserve is using to fight it.

The S&P 500 closed higher and has risen 7.1% since coming to the edge of a bear market two weeks ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 75.59 points, or 1.8%, to 4,176.82.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 435.05 points, or 1.3%, to 33,248.28.

The Nasdaq rose 322.44 points, or 2.7%, to 12,316.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 42.85 points, or 2.3%, to 1,897.67.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 18.58 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 35.32 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 185.77 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.78 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 589.36 points, or 12.4%.

The Dow is down 3,090.02 points, or 8.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,328.07 points, or 21.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 347.64 points, or 15.5%.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
63K+
Post
11M+
Views
