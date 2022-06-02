Idaho man accused of shooting 2 cops released from hospital

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man accused of shooting two police officers with a semi-automatic rifle last month has been released from the hospital and jailed on a $1 million bond.

Todd Vernon Brewer, 45, of Pocatello, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery and using a weapon during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting on May 5. Both officers survived.

The Idaho State Journal reported that Brewer, who was also shot, was released from the hospital late last month and taken to the Bannock County Jail. He is expected to make his first appearance in court next week.

Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said police were sent to a Pocatello home during the early morning hours of May 5 because of a report of domestic violence.

Authorities have released few details, but during a press conference after the shooting Schei said Brewer was armed with an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun and that he raised the rifle when officers ordered him to drop the weapons. Schei said the officers shot at Brewer, who returned fire.

Officer Mackenzie Handel was shot in the abdomen and Officer Demetrius Amos was in the abdomen and in the face. Amos’ hand was injured by gunfire, but Schei said it wasn’t clear if the wound was caused by a third bullet or from one of the other two shots.

Handel has returned to limited duty police work and Amos is recovering at home, Schei said.

Brewer has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea and online court records do not show if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.