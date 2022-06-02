ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Man Wins The Lottery Jackpot Twice In One Month

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan man won the Lottery jackpots twice in the span of one month, according to Michigan Lottery officials .

It all started when the 33-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased a ticket at the Main Street Pub in Kalamazoo and won the $95,231 Club Keno The Jack prize on April 20.

Then on May 13, the lucky winner purchased a Flash Cash ticket at the same pub and ended up winning again winning — and this time the prize was $1.27 million.

“I was at the bar and my friend told me I should buy a Fast Cash ticket since the jackpot was high and ‘someone was bound to win it soon,'” he said. “I decided to purchase a few and looked them over right away.

“When I saw the three jackpot symbols on the same row, I immediately got out my phone to scan the ticket on the Lottery app,” he continued. “When I saw the amount come up on the screen, I turned to my friend and said: ‘ You’re not going to believe this. ’ I was speechless.”

The man dscribesThe man described winning as “life changing” and says he plans to invest his prize. “It will allow me to do things that would not have been possible otherwise,” he said.

103.3 WKFR

Man Hits Lotto Jackpot Twice in one Month at Kalamazoo Restaurant

After winning two different lottery jackpots in Kalamazoo, this Allegan County guy may be the luckiest man alive. On April 20th, 2022 a 33-year-old man was on top of the world after learning he won $95,000 in the Club Keno The Jack game at one of the Kalamazoo Main Street Pub locations. As if that wasn't enough, less than a month later the same guy played the Jumbo Jackpot Slots Fast Cash in the same restaurant and won $1.27 million. According to ABC 12 News, the lucky Michigander could not believe he won,
