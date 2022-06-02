ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Museum summer nights are back

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqHVX_0fydxNID00

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum announces its Cool Summer Nights are back.

Summer hours will be in effect every Saturday from June 4 through August 27 until 9 p.m.

Sunsets, skies speckled with stars, night-blooming plants, and animals reappearing from their daytime naps are expected.

At night, the desert comes to life as nocturnal creatures awaken. In search of food, bats do aerial acrobatics, beavers splash around in their pond, and scorpions glow green under black light.

Guests are welcome to bring flashlights and explore, get a local beer and wander, watch a live animal encounter, enjoy the Packrat Playhouse, touch a stingray or participate in special nightly activities.

“Our main hope is that people experience Cool Summer Nights and learn about what we do to protect the Sonoran Desert and the creatures that inhabit it,” said Kat Rumbley, the Desert Museum’s Media & Marketing Manager. “We are also eager for families to enjoy Packrat Playhouse, because it’s been a few years since it’s been open,” she added.

Each night consists of a different theme such as:

  • June 4 - Dino Night
  • June 11 - World Ocean Night
  • June 18 - Mad About Minerals
  • June 25 - Party with Pollinators
  • July 2 - Creatures of the Night
  • July 9 - Astronomy Night
  • July 16 - Mad About Monsoons
  • July 23 - Insect Insanity
  • July 30 - Plant Party
  • August 6 - May the Fox Be With You
  • August 13 - All About Art
  • August 20 - Creatures of the Night
  • August 27 - Bat Night

Regular admission rates apply.

For more information, visit desertmuseum.org.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , and Twitter .

