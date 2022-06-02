Desert Museum summer nights are back

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum announces its Cool Summer Nights are back.

Summer hours will be in effect every Saturday from June 4 through August 27 until 9 p.m.

Sunsets, skies speckled with stars, night-blooming plants, and animals reappearing from their daytime naps are expected.

At night, the desert comes to life as nocturnal creatures awaken. In search of food, bats do aerial acrobatics, beavers splash around in their pond, and scorpions glow green under black light.

Guests are welcome to bring flashlights and explore, get a local beer and wander, watch a live animal encounter, enjoy the Packrat Playhouse, touch a stingray or participate in special nightly activities.

“Our main hope is that people experience Cool Summer Nights and learn about what we do to protect the Sonoran Desert and the creatures that inhabit it,” said Kat Rumbley, the Desert Museum’s Media & Marketing Manager. “We are also eager for families to enjoy Packrat Playhouse, because it’s been a few years since it’s been open,” she added.

Each night consists of a different theme such as:



June 4 - Dino Night

June 11 - World Ocean Night

June 18 - Mad About Minerals

June 25 - Party with Pollinators

July 2 - Creatures of the Night

July 9 - Astronomy Night

July 16 - Mad About Monsoons

July 23 - Insect Insanity

July 30 - Plant Party

August 6 - May the Fox Be With You

August 13 - All About Art

August 20 - Creatures of the Night

August 27 - Bat Night

Regular admission rates apply.

For more information, visit desertmuseum.org.

