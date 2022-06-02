ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

Update on Newberry County inmate found unresponsive

By Staff Report
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A Newberry County inmate, being held for extradition to Georgia, was found unresponsive in his cell on May 23, died on May 27 according to Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece.

Sheriff Lee Foster said Ronald Eugene Arnold Jr., 39, of Jonesboro, Ga., was in the custody of the Newberry County Detention Center on drug and false identity charges when it was discovered that Georgia wanted Arnold on a variety of charges and probation violation.

Arnold was discovered unresponsive by Newberry County Detention Center deputies making standard security and welfare checks in his single occupied cell, per the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Detention deputies and the medical staff began life-saving measures immediately. Newberry County EMS took over patient care and transported Arnold to Newberry County Memorial Hospital, where they able to re-establish life. Arnold was transported to a trauma center, where he would later pass away.

According to Foster, Arnold utilized a telephone cord in an attempt to commit suicide.

“He did not classify as needing suicide watch, he did not voice any concerns to medical people or staff to put him on suicide watch,” Foster said.

Foster further explained that certain cells have telephones in them at the detention center, but they are very short to try and prevent something like this.

Foster stated the preliminary investigation revealed the detention deputies working this area performed within or above the standards of observing and checking on inmates.

In addition, Foster complimented the detention deputies, medical staff, EMS and NCMH for their diligent efforts to sustain his life.

Foster requested SLED to conduct an external investigation, which is protocol.

