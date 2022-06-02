ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Michael J. Fox Explains Why He No Longer Takes on Roles “With a Lot of Lines”

By Abbey White
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anJYk_0fydx5UO00

Michael J. Fox says that issues with his memory and remembering lines in his later life while living with Parkinson’s disease changed the kind of roles he was willing to take.

The actor, who broke out in the ’80s TV series Family Ties and announced in 2020 that he was retiring, recently guested on Mike Birbiglia’s Working It Out podcast and spoke about how he’s approached his professional acting work differently in recent years due to developments with his Parkinson’s. Fox said that he’d become more selective in choosing roles after having difficulties while filming two different projects.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“When I did the spinoff from [ The ] Good Wife , which is [ The ] Good Fight , I couldn’t remember the lines. I just had this blank, I couldn’t remember the lines,” he said.

The actor, author and advocate called the experience “strange” after a career of being able to pick up a script and spit lines back out.

Family Ties , he said, “used to give me the script and I’d go, ‘I’m in. Mallory, get off the phone.’ And I knew it, like in an instant, and it continued to be that way for me. I have 70 pages of dialogue on a [Brian] De Palma movie, and knowing that a hugely expensive Steadicam shot depends on me knowing the lines — not a trickle of sweat on my brow,” he recalled.

But then while filming the CBS spinoff on a soundstage in Culver City, the actor says he couldn’t “get this line together.” It was the “same problem” he would have while filming in Canada for Kiefer Sutherland’s show Designated Survivor . But while another person might have panicked, Fox said he kept his cool.

“It was this legal stuff and I just couldn’t get it,” the Back to the Future star said. “But what [was] really refreshing was I didn’t panic. I didn’t freak out. I just went, ‘Well, that’s that. Moving on. A key element of this process is memorizing lines, and I can’t do it.'”

Fox, who described himself as a “big [Quentin] Tarantino fan, and a big Brad Pitt fan, and a big Leonardo DiCaprio fan,” said a similar moment in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood made him consider how he could have responded to not remembering lines versus how he wanted to respond. The scene involved DiCaprio’s character, Rick Dalton, who forgot a line in the middle of a scene for the fictional pilot episode of Lancer, which also featured Timothy Olyphant’s James Stacy.

“He went back in the dressing room, he was screaming at himself — he was like tearing into himself in the mirror and drinking. Just a mess,” Fox recounted. “And I thought about that, and I thought, ‘I don’t want to feel that. Am I wrong to feel that? Am I right to feel that?'”

The actor and advocate continued, going beyond whether it was right or wrong to what it told him about taking on parts.

“I don’t take on something with a lot of lines, because I can’t do it. And for whatever reason, it just is what it is,” he said. “I can’t remember five pages of dialogue. I can’t do it. It can’t be done. So I go to the beach.”

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 2

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Christopher Landon to Write, Direct ‘Arachnophobia’ Remake for Amblin Partners (Exclusive)

Christopher Landon ain’t afraid of no spiders. Landon, the writer-director behind horror hits Happy Death Day and Freaky, has been tapped to write and direct Amblin Partner’s remake of Arachnophobia.More from The Hollywood ReporterKathryn Newton on 'Map of Tiny Perfect Things' and Golfing with Bill MurrayJessica Rothe on 'All My Life' and Wanting a 'Happy Death Day' and 'Freaky' CrossoverFilmmaker Christopher Landon on 'Freaky' and the Marketing Challenge of 'Happy Death Day 2U' James Wan and his Atomic Monster cohort Michael Clear are producing the feature project along with Amblin, while Frank Marshall, the Jurassic World franchise producer who made his directorial...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Cruise on Why ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Would “Never” Go to Streaming and Why He Does His Own Stunts

Tom Cruise still goes to the movies — “I put my cap on,” he said — and he wants audiences to keep going, too. Prior to Top Gun: Maverick making its Palais debut at the Cannes Film Festival,  Cruise sat down for what was billed as a “MasterClass Conversation” with French journalist Didier Allouch in the festival’s 1,000-seat Debussy Theatre, which was packed with apparent Cruise aficionados.More from The Hollywood ReporterTom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' Touch Down in Cannes With Fighter Jets, Surprise Palme d'OrHow Kinostar Has Been Turning Niche Audiences Into Big Business for 25 YearsCrypto Craze Hits Cannes...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Gets Unfavorable Decisions on Jury Instructions

Jurors in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will not consider whether Adam Waldman, Depp’s former attorney who was kicked off of the case, had free speech protections when he made allegedly defamatory statements against Heard. In a key ruling on jury instructions, the judge overseeing the case sided with Heard’s lawyers Thursday that Waldman does not qualify for privilege, a defense from defamation, because his statements were not in response to anything Heard said or wrote. A ruling the other way could have led to jurors outright denying Heard’s $100 million counterclaim against Depp.More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Olyphant
Person
James Stacy
Person
Eric Stoltz
Person
Mike Birbiglia
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Dicaprio
Person
Michael J Fox
Person
Kiefer Sutherland
Person
James Madison
Deadline

Abigal Breslin, Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia & Donald Sutherland To Star In Courtroom Drama ‘Miranda’s Victim’ From Director Michelle Danner

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Abigail Breslin (Stillwater), Luke Wilson (Stargirl), Andy Garcia (Father of the Bride) and Donald Sutherland (The Undoing) have signed on to star in the courtroom drama Miranda’s Victim from director Michelle Danner (The Runner), with production underway in New Jersey. The film written by J. Craig Stiles and George Kolber will tell the true story of Trish Weir (Breslin), who in 1963 was kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda. Committed to putting her assailant in prison, Trish’s life is destroyed by America’s legal system as she triggers a law that transforms the nation. Wilson...
NFL
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Reportedly Embarrassed About One Specific Detail In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Insider Spills

Say it ain't so!Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans that despite Tom Cruise's widespread reputation for doing his own complicated and dangerous stunts on set, the actor was not allowed to fly the F-18 Super Hornet in the highly anticipated action sequel. Cruise takes pride in his abilities as a stuntman as well as an performer of the arts. Previously calling himself an "aerobatic pilot," he once stated he's done "more aerial sequences than any other actor."However, the U.S. Navy was reportedly uncomfortable with allowing the Mission Impossible star to pilot the $70 million military aircraft without...
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Working It Out
DoYouRemember?

Strange Facts About The Death Of Andy Griffith

When Andy Griffith passed away suddenly in 2012, the world mourned the loss of a man who symbolized life in a simpler time. As Sheriff Andy Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show and then later as lawyer Ben Matlock, Griffith played characters who embodied goodness and dispensed down-home folksy wisdom. This often made more sense than the chaos that surrounds each one of us when we turn on the evening news or watch the latest reality TV show that the networks churn out more and more frequently.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ernest T. Bass Actor Howard Morris Made Major Prediction About Ron Howard That Came True

In the 1960s, comedy icon Howard Morris joined the cast of The Andy Griffith Show as Ernest T. Bass. Once on set, he met a small child with an unusual interest in filmmaking. The little boy’s name was Ron Howard, and though he showed plenty of acting talent as Opie, the fictional son of Andy Griffith, he was never quite satisfied in front of the camera.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Val Kilmer's Daughter Recounts Filming of 'Extraordinary' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene

Top Gun: Maverick features Tom Cruise returning to the role that made him a superstar 36 years ago, but it also includes a heartbreaking scene with Val Kilmer. The Heat star has a small cameo as Tom "Iceman Kazansky, who reunites with Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Kilmer's daughter, actress Mercedes Kilmer, told Page Six it was "extraordinary" to see the scene being filmed.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Matthew Morrison reads message that he says he sent dancer before leaving 'So You Think You Can Dance': 'Gossip is toxic'

Matthew Morrison has offered more detail about his abrupt exit from So You Think You Can Dance, which he joined in April. The former Glee star had only appeared on two episodes of the reality competition when he announced over the weekend that he would no longer be a judge, because he "did not follow competition production protocols," and he apologized to everyone involved.
THEATER & DANCE
TheWrap

Bo Hopkins, ‘American Graffiti’ Actor, Dies at 80

Bo Hopkins, a prolific actor known for his roles in the seminal Oscar-winning drama “Midnight Express” and George Lucas’ “American Graffiti,” has died at 80. His wife of 33 years, Sian, confirmed that he died Saturday morning at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys as a result of a heart attack suffered on May 9, per the Hollywood Reporter.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

The Bitter Feud Between John Wayne And Christopher Mitchum

John Wayne and Robert Mitchum, the father of Christopher Mitchum, starred side by side in the 1966 movie El Dorado, a remake of Rio Bravo. The cord of friendship was tied between the two actors on this set. When Howard Hawks, who directed both Rio Bravo and El Dorado, decided to create another movie following the same storyline, he thought he would be able to persuade the duo to return to the set.
MOVIES
Popculture

Major 'Sons of Anarchy' Star Finally Coming to 'Mayans M.C.'

Mayans was already prepped to face off with the Sons of Anarchy this season as the two motorcycle clubs on FX prepare for war. And while it is the San Bernardino chapter of the Sons of Anarchy that's on the frontlines against Miguel, EZ and the Mayans club, one of the originals is about to get involved.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood Currently Has The #1 Movie On Streaming

Clint Eastwood is one of the most prolific and respected actors and directors of our time, putting out hit films such as Gran Torino, Unforgiven, The Mule, Million Dollar Baby, and more. So it’s not shocking that he currently holds the spot for #1 movie across streaming platforms. Can anybody guess what the 91-year-old director’s movie is that’s currently in the #1 spot?
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy