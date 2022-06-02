ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Accused Buffalo shooter indicted on 25 counts

By Chris Horvatits
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ar15_0fydwvOq00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The man accused in the mass shooting at the Tops on Buffalo’s East Side has been indicted on more than two dozen charges, including a domestic terrorism charge.

The indictment of Payton Gendron, 18, has been reported to the court, an official with the Erie County District Attorney’s office said. Prosecutors will not say what charges it includes. However, the indictment obtained by News 4 includes 25 charges.

  • Domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree
  • Murder in the first degree (10 counts)
  • Murder in the second degree, as a hate crime (10 counts)
  • Attempted murder in the second degree, as a hate crime (3 counts)
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, an armed felony

MORE | Read the full indictment here.

A law enforcement source says this marks the first time a grand jury in New York State has ever indicted a defendant on the charge of ‘domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree’. It went on the books in 2020.

The defendant is expected to be in court to be arraigned on the indictment Thursday afternoon. Brian Parker, his attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The shooting on May 14th at the Jefferson Avenue grocery store killed 10 people and injured three more. The suspect was initially charged with a single count of first-degree murder. During a May 19th court appearance, prosecutors told a judge that a grand jury had voted for an indictment. However, the grand jury’s investigation had not yet been completed at that time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

In court filing, Buffalo survivor faults gunman’s parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Tops Markets employee who survived a racist mass shooting last month in Buffalo is seeking a court order to question the 18-year-old gunman’s parents under oath in anticipation of filing a lawsuit against them. The filings Friday in state Supreme Court ask that the gunman’s parents, Paul and Pamela Gendron of Conklin, […]
wesb.com

Salamanca Man Jailed in Bradford Assault

A Salamanca man was jailed for assault in Bradford City Saturday. At 2:08 AM, Pennsylvania State Police charged the 35-year-old man with assault with bodily injuries. The charge stems from a trooper on patrol allegedly witnessing the man standing over a woman lying on East Main Street and punching her. The man took off on foot but was eventually arrested.
BRADFORD, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man indicted for assaulting elderly woman during robbery

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned in State Supreme Court on a 13-count indictment Thursday morning after allegedly attempting to forcibly steal a purse from an 80-year-old woman in April, according to the Erie County DA’s office. Michael Sawyer, 32, has been charged with the following: One count of: Assault in the […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Tops mass shooting suspect facing highest charge in NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time, a person is facing the highest charge in New York State. The suspect in the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue was arraigned yesterday on a 25-count indictment, with the highest charge being domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree. “It requires […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Woman Arrested on Napoli Warrant

A Salamanca woman was arrested on a warrant Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Felicia A. Buffalo on a bench warrant issued out of Napoli Town Court. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop on Route 219 in Ellicottville. She was released on her own...
SALAMANCA, NY
wesb.com

PSP Trooper Hits Port Allegany Man Lying in Street

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a man struck and injured by a trooper on Mill Street in Port Allegany Friday. At 2:14 AM, A trooper driving down East Mill Street struck a man lying in the middle of the travel lane. The man was taken for medical treatment and the...
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Domestic Terrorism#Hate Crime#Violent Crime#News 4
Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County 911 Operator Who Hung Up On Mass Shooting Call Fired

The 911 dispatcher who hung up on a Tops employee who called in about the active shooter situation has been terminated from her job. The operator had previously been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. A closed-door hearing was held regarding the call taker's conduct during the mass shooting call and previous calls she took were also considered. Erie County Legislator April Baskin said,
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

DA: Investigation Continues into Congress Street Shooting

The investigation into the shooting death of a Buffalo man on Congress Street is continuing. District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer released a statement at noon on Friday saying that the City of Bradford Police were continuing to investigate the circumstances around the death of 38-year-old Edward Fomby. Vettenburg-Shaffer said that in...
BRADFORD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Child hit by vehicle in Buffalo, injuries appear serious

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to city officials, a 2-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle on Trowbridge Street, near the intersection of Hopkins Street on Friday around 8 p.m. The boy was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital to be treated for injuries that reportedly appear serious in nature. The boy is continuing […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Who Can Own A BB Gun In New York?

Recently, there was a lock down at a Buffalo school that has parents upset about timing and communication and others concerned about BB gun laws in New York State. Police responded to Olmstead School 156 Tuesday after getting a report of a student with a gun and the weapon, a BB gun, was later found in a bathroom. The school was put on lockdown during the incident, but it was later lifted, and classes resumed.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Cuba Man Arrested on Weapons Charges

A Cuba man was arrested on a temporary extreme risk protection order Thursday. Cuba Police charged 68-year-old Thomas J. Kazanjian with criminal contempt for failure to obey a court order, two counts of felony criminal possession of a firearm, six counts of criminal possession of a large capacity ammunition feed device, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
CUBA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man sentenced after attacking Officer

MAYVILLE – A man was sentenced in court for the assault of a corrections officer. 51-year old Oliver D Bookman had been convicted by a Chautauqua County Jury of Assault in the Second Degree, a class D violent felony, earlier in the year. Bookman attacked and injured a Chautauqua County Correction Officer while housed in the local jail.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants

An Olean man was arrested on multiple warrants Wednesday. Olean Police charged 58-year-old Paul Schmitt was arrested on two bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Schmitt was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail with no bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
OLEAN, NY
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy