ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Sunday Ticket: Pricing, how to buy, and its future

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gf0pF_0fydwSzt00

NFL Sunday Ticket provides football fans with the most efficient way to have access to any game they want through their television or mobile device. It’s an extremely popular streaming service that is currently operated by DirecTV, but that could soon be changing, leaving spectators with plenty of questions about its future. We’ll do our best to address these frequently asked questions about NFL Sunday Ticket streaming down below.

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

The NFL Sunday Ticket television package has been around since 1994. It essentially offers football fans a chance to watch any NFL game they want to, broadcasting games that are not available on local channels. This allows fans from all around the world a chance to catch their favorite team’s games, even though they don’t live anywhere near their fanbase’s local market.

In the United States, the NFL Sunday Ticket package is made available by DirecTV in addition to a separate online-only subscription option available to students and those who cannot otherwise gain access to DirecTV.

It’s been this way since 2015, but that could be changing soon.

DirecTV’s contract to exclusively carry NFL Sunday Ticket ends at the conclusion of the 2022 football season, which opens up the football package to other bidding competitors. So far, many seem to think Amazon Prime Video could be the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket, but Apple and ESPN have also been linked to the football streaming service.

Related: NFL Sunday Ticket moving to streaming service in 2023, could be worth $2.5 billion per year

How much is NFL Sunday Ticket?

Like many other streaming services, DirecTV offers three different packages that include access to NFL Sunday Ticket.

Here are the three NFL Sunday Ticket price points.

  • Choice – $79.99 + tax per month for 12 months
  • Ultimate – $99.99 + tax per month for 12 months
  • Premier – $149.99 + tax per month for 12 months

Each of the three DirecTV packages listed above includes NFL Sunday Ticket, with various other differences not related to NFL Sunday Ticket separating their price points.

Although, some existing DirecTV subscribers have reported receiving a message noting they will gain access to NFL Sunday Ticket free of charge in 2022. For others that didn’t get the message from DirecTV, some have been successful in getting Sunday Ticket for free by asking the company directly through their retention department over the phone.

How to get NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket can be purchased online through DirecTV or by calling them at 855.644.1004.

But there is another way for those who qualify.

Can you get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV?

Yes, in some cases.

For those who don’t want to subscribe to one of DirecTV’s television packages, consumers have the option of purchasing an online-only streaming service but it comes with several stipulations.

Here they are, directly from the DirecTV Sunday Ticket website .

“NFL Sunday Ticket.TV service is only available to non-DirecTV customers who live in select multi-dwelling unit buildings (apartments, condos, etc,) nationwide in the U.S. where DIRECTV service is not available, live in select areas within various metropolitan cities, live in a residence that has been verified as unable to receive DIRECTV satellite TV service due to obstructions blocking access to satellite signals, or are college students.”

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

How to cancel NFL Sunday Ticket

To cancel NFL Ticket, consumers can head to the DirecTV website and sign in to their account using their NFL Sunday Ticket login. From there users will click the ‘My Account’ section and select ‘My Bills and Transactions’.

From there, consumers will find the ‘Cancel Service’ area and click the button saying ‘Click Here’. For more details on canceling your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription, the DirecTV website offers some additional insight.

Keep in mind, each subscription service includes early termination fees, so be sure to know the full details of what you’re buying and the potential stipulations included from canceling or walking away from your 12-month subscription early.

What channel is NFL Sunday Ticket on DirecTV?

Viewers can access the NFL Sunday Ticket package on DirecTV starting on channel 705 through channel 719.

Related: 2022 NFL Power Rankings: Outlook for all 32 teams entering summer

More must-reads:

Comments / 10

Related
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Falcons Sends Jordan Love to Atlanta for Young Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons made one of the most famous trades in NFL history nearly 30 years ago. In that transaction, the Packers sent a draft pick to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Brett Favre. Favre, of course, went onto have a Hall of Fame career mostly spent with the Packers. In this proposed deal, it is the Packers who would be sending a backup quarterback, this time Jordan Love, to the Falcons. Instead of a draft pick, however, Green Bay would receive a young up-and-coming wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Player Who's Hit Him The Hardest

Tom Brady has played in the National Football League for more than 20 years. The legendary NFL quarterback, who's won seven Super Bowls, has survived this long by managing to not take too many devastating hits in the pocket. Brady has gotten rocked a few times, though. However, one hit...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Sunday Ticket#Price Points#Directv#American Football#Amazon Prime Video#Espn
Larry Brown Sports

Mason Rudolph takes swipe at Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger was openly unhappy when the Pittsburgh Steelers used a third-round draft pick on Mason Rudolph in 2018. That set the stage for what became a bit of an awkward relationship between the two quarterbacks, and Rudolph clearly has not forgotten about it. Rudolph is now the veteran in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Has Honest Comment On Cowboys Future: Fans React

Over the past few seasons, analysts have suggested the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott. A multitude of injuries and off-field incidents along with a downturn in play had some questioning the former Ohio State star. As he heads into potentially the final year of his contract with the Cowboys, though, he's not worried about the future.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bills Release Veteran Wide Receiver After Tavon Austin Signing

On Friday morning, the Buffalo Bills officially announced the signing of former first-round pick Tavon Austin. In order to make room for him on the roster, they parted ways with another wide receiver. The Bills have released wideout Malik Williams. He'll now have an opportunity to join an NFL roster...
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl Quarterback Could Become First in NFL History to Lose to All 32 Teams

One NFL quarterback could make some unwanted history this year. As mentioned by Pro Football Talk, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is on the verge of losing to all 32 NFL teams and would be the first quarterback to reach that mark. As of now, Ryan, who previously played for the Atlanta Falcons, has lost to 29 teams, and even if he doesn't reach 32 this year, the 2016 NFL MVP could still set a record.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Giants Sends Former First Round Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers had a very strong draft class in 2021. With their first round pick was Eric Stokes, who turned out to be one of the best rookie cornerbacks in the NFL. While the Stokes selection worked out incredibly well for the Packers, at the time of the draft, there were many fans upset that the team did not take a wide receiver. Green Bay did take a wide receiver, Amari Rodgers, in the third round. Many of their targeted first round wide receivers were already off the board by the time they took Stokes at pick 29. One of those former targets, Kadarius Toney, is rumored to be on the trading block.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Named in Post June 1st Trade with Steelers That Lands Veteran Wide Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick QB Kenny Pickett. A trade with the Packers could be something they explore.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been in a relationship with Linda Holliday for several years now. The Patriots coach and Holliday have often been spotted out at public events, including Boston Celtics games. Holliday and Belichick have celebrated a lot over the years. Belichick was previously married...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Named "Most Likely Option" For 1 NFL Team

A likely landing spot for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been identified by an NFL insider. Mayfield's days in Cleveland are numbered. The AFC North franchise acquired Deshaun Watson in a trade earlier this off-season, putting an end to Mayfield's days as the Browns' starting quarterback. So where will...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy