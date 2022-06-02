NFL Sunday Ticket: Pricing, how to buy, and its future

NFL Sunday Ticket provides football fans with the most efficient way to have access to any game they want through their television or mobile device. It’s an extremely popular streaming service that is currently operated by DirecTV, but that could soon be changing, leaving spectators with plenty of questions about its future. We’ll do our best to address these frequently asked questions about NFL Sunday Ticket streaming down below.

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

The NFL Sunday Ticket television package has been around since 1994. It essentially offers football fans a chance to watch any NFL game they want to, broadcasting games that are not available on local channels. This allows fans from all around the world a chance to catch their favorite team’s games, even though they don’t live anywhere near their fanbase’s local market.

In the United States, the NFL Sunday Ticket package is made available by DirecTV in addition to a separate online-only subscription option available to students and those who cannot otherwise gain access to DirecTV.

It’s been this way since 2015, but that could be changing soon.

DirecTV’s contract to exclusively carry NFL Sunday Ticket ends at the conclusion of the 2022 football season, which opens up the football package to other bidding competitors. So far, many seem to think Amazon Prime Video could be the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket, but Apple and ESPN have also been linked to the football streaming service.

Related: NFL Sunday Ticket moving to streaming service in 2023, could be worth $2.5 billion per year

How much is NFL Sunday Ticket?

Like many other streaming services, DirecTV offers three different packages that include access to NFL Sunday Ticket.

Here are the three NFL Sunday Ticket price points.

Choice – $79.99 + tax per month for 12 months

Ultimate – $99.99 + tax per month for 12 months

Premier – $149.99 + tax per month for 12 months

Each of the three DirecTV packages listed above includes NFL Sunday Ticket, with various other differences not related to NFL Sunday Ticket separating their price points.

Although, some existing DirecTV subscribers have reported receiving a message noting they will gain access to NFL Sunday Ticket free of charge in 2022. For others that didn’t get the message from DirecTV, some have been successful in getting Sunday Ticket for free by asking the company directly through their retention department over the phone.

How to get NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket can be purchased online through DirecTV or by calling them at 855.644.1004.

But there is another way for those who qualify.

Can you get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV?

Yes, in some cases.

For those who don’t want to subscribe to one of DirecTV’s television packages, consumers have the option of purchasing an online-only streaming service but it comes with several stipulations.

Here they are, directly from the DirecTV Sunday Ticket website .

“NFL Sunday Ticket.TV service is only available to non-DirecTV customers who live in select multi-dwelling unit buildings (apartments, condos, etc,) nationwide in the U.S. where DIRECTV service is not available, live in select areas within various metropolitan cities, live in a residence that has been verified as unable to receive DIRECTV satellite TV service due to obstructions blocking access to satellite signals, or are college students.”

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

How to cancel NFL Sunday Ticket

To cancel NFL Ticket, consumers can head to the DirecTV website and sign in to their account using their NFL Sunday Ticket login. From there users will click the ‘My Account’ section and select ‘My Bills and Transactions’.

From there, consumers will find the ‘Cancel Service’ area and click the button saying ‘Click Here’. For more details on canceling your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription, the DirecTV website offers some additional insight.

Keep in mind, each subscription service includes early termination fees, so be sure to know the full details of what you’re buying and the potential stipulations included from canceling or walking away from your 12-month subscription early.

What channel is NFL Sunday Ticket on DirecTV?

Viewers can access the NFL Sunday Ticket package on DirecTV starting on channel 705 through channel 719.

Related: 2022 NFL Power Rankings: Outlook for all 32 teams entering summer

More must-reads: