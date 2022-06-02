Phreesia: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Thursday reported a loss of $51.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 99 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.09 per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $63.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.4 million.

Phreesia expects full-year revenue in the range of $271 million to $275 million.

