The end of the year’s legislative session got started with a bang… and a bear. In an incident reminiscent of the coyote that became the darling of the 2018 budget negotiations, a black bear found his way into an Albany park just a few blocks from the Capitol and later found himself stuck up a tree. For a few hours, politicos were enraptured by the wayward wanderer. All ended well for the bear, but unfortunately, it was just the start of a very long week for lawmakers. For more on what they got done, keep reading.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO