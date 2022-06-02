Diners Watch Alleged Pizza Hut Server Double Dip at Buffet in 'Gross' Video
"This whole place is on something," a diner muttered behind the camera. Viewers called the employee's actions...www.newsweek.com
"This whole place is on something," a diner muttered behind the camera. Viewers called the employee's actions...www.newsweek.com
I agree with firing the employee for what she did. I'm sure she has some training, but common sense should prevail, especially now with the COVID still so prominent in this country still.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 14