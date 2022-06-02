ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

‘Eight in Flight’: RCSD students to get sneak peek of Geneseo Air Show

By McKenzie Shoemaker
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iv1iM_0fyducwh00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School No. 8 students will get a preview of the 41st Geneseo Air Show during a special “Eight in Flight” field trip on Friday at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester Airport.

During the field trip, the students will be able to see the U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor aircraft and members of the Virginia Air National Guard.

The students will also visit the Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp and will go to the National Warplane Museum to learn about Whiskey 7, which was the lead aircraft of the first strike of the D-Day invasion, and the Lockheed C-130A Hercules aircraft, which was flown out of Siagon by Pham Quang Kheim who escaped with his family and many refugees in 1975.

The show will take place June 4 and 5 at the National Warplane Museum.

It lets guests enjoy the show in a “tailgate” style viewing. Each tailgate will get a 20 feet by 20 feet viewing area. These spaces will be first come, first serve based on ticket color.

There will be food and beverage vendors on the grounds. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and drink but no heating or cooking of food and no glass containers or alcohol is allowed.

