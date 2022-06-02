ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

This Is One Of The Most Popular Ice Cream Shops In Chicago

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Nothing screams Summer quite like multiple scoops of ice cream on a sugar cone. If you are searching for some of the best ice cream in the city, look no further than this one-stop ice cream shop!

According to Timeout , one of the most popular ice cream shops in all of Chicago is the Original Rainbow Cone. The Original Rainbow cone has been around for the last 80 years. It is a South Side staple, serving up some of the best single, double, and triple scoops in the entire city. The most popular flavor is a chocolate strawberry stack topped with a signature vanilla mixed with cherries and walnuts. For those who arrive extra hungry, it is also recommended to stack that combination with pistachio and orange sherbet.

Here is what Timeout had to say about one of the most popular ice cream shops in Chicago :

"For more than 80 years, the awning-covered picnic tables of this South Side ice-cream shop have been packed with locals indulging their sweet tooth. The signature five-flavor Rainbow Cone features layers of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (vanilla with cherries and walnuts), pistachio and orange sherbet stacked one on top of the other to form an unbeatable classic. Aside from the original Beverly shop, you can also swing by locations at Navy Pier, Lombard, Darien and the newest location in Skokie."

For more of the best ice cream in the city visit HERE .

aroundthetownchicago.com

Pequod’s Pizza- something special- something different!

When it comes to pan pizza, Chicago is known for Unos, Dues, Giordanos, Lou Malnati’s and the list goes on and on. Recently we became aware of the magic of a Morton Grove Pizzeria called Pequod’s Pizza. They have been there for generations and somehow, with all my running around I never went to this spot that has been in Morton Grove for eons. Their “pan Pizza” is different from all the others. The crust is caramelized cheese and is powerful. The taste is amazing and makes this the best pan pizza in Chicago ( my opinion).
CHICAGO, IL
aroundthetownchicago.com

Casati’s Modern Italian Restaurant-A Lincoln Park “destination”

★★★★★ If you enjoy fine dining with a special flair ( and affordable prices), look no further that the Northwest corner of Clark and Fullerton, where you will find a little bit of Italy has been delivered. Whether you dine inside in their spacious dining room, their cozy cocktail lounge or their veranda overlooking the Clark Street activity, you will find a great staff waiting to make your evening special as well as a menu that will bring a smile to your face and complete satisfaction to your taste buds. They also have a marvelous outdoor seating area below street level where you will truly feel that you have escaped from the hub-bub of the city to a place of happiness, quiet and delicious dining.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

Portillo's Wants to Lull You to Sleep with an ASMR Playlist of Fries Crisping

Forget counting sheep. Chicago chain Portillo's—known for its Italian beef sandwiches, hot dogs, and the legendary Chocolate Cake Shake—has created an ASMR playlist with sounds that will lull you to sleep: French fries crisping and sausage sizzling. Coinciding with the chain's extended summer hours, which will span across...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Jennifer’s Edibles: Soul Food with a Twist expands and celebrates five years

There is a spacious new dining room at Jennifer’s Edibles: Soul Food with a Twist, located at 1623 Simpson St. The ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday marked a re-opening and start of the restaurant’s fifth anniversary Customer Appreciation Weekend, which concludes on Sunday with a Jazz Brunch Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Jennifer’s Edibles Feeding the Community that owner Jennifer Eason founded during the pandemic to feed Evanstonians in need.
EVANSTON, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Enjoy Outdoor Shopping, Food, Live Music In South Chicago Saturday

SOUTH CHICAGO — The city’s Chicago Alfresco Program kicks off in South Chicago this weekend. Local vendors will be selling cultural clothes and items, jewelry, customized housewares, art and more 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 89th Street and Commercial Avenue. There will be a DJ and free food from local restaurants including African Palace, Panaderia Marzeya and others.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Windy City Hot Dog Festival kicks off in Portage Park this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Hot dog lovers will make their way to Portage Park for the Windy City Hot Dog Festival.The event will happen on Milwaukee Avenue between Cuyler and Irving Park Road. Some of the festivities include a hot dog eating contest, live music, vendors, and more. The festival will happen Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. 
CHICAGO, IL
wdcnews6.com

The New Snack Trends You’ll Be Seeing on Store Shelves Soon

The annual Sweets and Snacks Expo rolled into Chicago final week, filling the normally sober McCormick Place conference middle with large posters, plush mascots, branded race vehicles, and smiling salespeople distributing bite-sized samples in pleated paper cups. There have been chocolate bars, chocolate truffles, marshmallows, jelly beans, gummies, common Skittles, dehydrated Skittles, crunchy fruit, frozen fruit, nut butter, precise nuts, snack mixes, popcorn, vitality drinks, protein bars, aggressively robust mints, aggressively bitter sourballs, aggressively Flamin’ Scorching cheese puffs, jerkies made out of the flesh of all types of animals and some fruit and veggies moreover, and chips of each persuasion: potato, corn, plantain, candy potato, beet, bean, parsnip, dragonfruit, and carrot.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Five Things to Do: June 3-5

PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply. Celebrate Chicago’s German culture this weekend with Maifest. The traditional celebration is observed in Germany for the arrival of spring and will be celebrated in Lincoln Square for four days. Food, drinks, and dancing await. June 2-5. mayfestchicago.com.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Farmers Markets 2022: When and Where to Go This Summer

As June begins and summer quickly approaches, farmers market season has revitalized across Chicago. Though some markets have been open since April, others began their 2022 season this weekend, and many will continue into the fall. In partnership with non-profit organization Experimental Station, the city will be continuing its Link...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Taste Of Chicago Is Back With A Scaled Down Menu

Established in 1980, this uniquely-Chicago tradition is back with an exclusive array of eateries just in time for summer. Showcasing the city’s culinary excellence and diversity, Taste of Chicago sets up in Grant Park. Known as the world’s largest food festival, the boots are packed to the brim with tasty eats. The event will be scaled-down in the main Grant Park area. Food tickets will not be sold this year, but cash and credit are accepted inside the event.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: Middle Eastern Cuisine – From Dinner to Dessert

A drive down Harlem Avenue through Bridgeview, Worth, Oak Lawn and Chicago Ridge reveals dozens of hookah shops, bakeries and kebab palaces. NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky has talked about Al Bawadi on 87th Street in the past - but a pair of businesses, just a few blocks apart, offers a window into the delicious world of sweets and savories from several Middle Eastern cultures.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
Page Six

Goldbar turns 15, opening Chicago location

Downtown NYC hotspot GoldBar is heading to Chicago with a second location. The club — which celebrated 15 years in Manhattan in May and has hosted A-listers including Lenny Kravitz, John Mayer, Jennifer Aniston, Cardi B and Justin Bieber — will be opening in the hip Fulton Market neighborhood of the Windy City this fall. “Everybody talks about Miami or Las Vegas for expansion,” Goldbar owner Jonny Lennon tells Page Six exclusively, “but Chicago was always our first choice because of its rich history.” Meanwhile, the Broome Street spot recently celebrated its 15th anniversary with a black-tie bash featuring performances from Cam’ron and Lady Gaga’s jazz man Brian...
CHICAGO, IL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Aquariums in the Midwest

For many people, aquariums and coastal areas are always connected, but the Midwest shows that this is not always the case. The Midwest is home to some of the top aquariums in the United States and has a great range of exhibits on offer that families of all ages can enjoy.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

