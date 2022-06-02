In Albany Park, public safety looks like a walk around the neighborhood

Lisa Burback lived in a Chicago Bungalow growing up on Chicago’s North Side, learning over those formative years it was more than just a roof over her head. “My dad made sure I understood how special it was that we had that kind of house,” she said. “He pointed out changes that previous owners had made, and said it’s our job to take care of it before handing it off to the next owners.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO