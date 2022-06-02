In Albany Park, public safety looks like a walk around the neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning North Side residents about recent ruse burglaries in Jefferson Park. In each incident, police say an offender approached the elderly victim and engaged them in conversation about home repairs or problems with their water. While the victim was distracted, a second offender entered the...
Three more women have been mugged in a small section of Lincoln Park, bring the total number of victims in a days-old robbery pattern to at least nine. And, CWBChicago has learned, the robbers responsible for the crimes also stole an Amazon delivery driver’s car in the same area on Friday. There was a gun inside it.
Lisa Burback lived in a Chicago Bungalow growing up on Chicago’s North Side, learning over those formative years it was more than just a roof over her head. “My dad made sure I understood how special it was that we had that kind of house,” she said. “He pointed out changes that previous owners had made, and said it’s our job to take care of it before handing it off to the next owners.”
CHICAGO — The Windy City Hot Dog Fest is underway this weekend at Six Corners in Portage Park. While regular Chicago dogs are the star of the show, hot dogs of several different kinds are offered, including exotic options like alligator or rattlesnake hot dogs. There are 10 different vendors at the fest this weekend, […]
City didn't stop 312 Properties from effectively evicting tenants despite numerous complaints
The post Developer Forced Out Residents of Historic Drexel Blvd Coop During Eviction Moratorium appeared first on South Side Weekly.
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer who was shot and seriously wounded last week in West Englewood is now out of intensive care. In a statement on Saturday, the family of Officer Fernanda Ballesteros said she is up walking and talking. "She is doing ok and already showing signs of...
CHICAGO - Chicago police on Saturday warned residents of the Austin neighborhood about the dangers of approaching thieves attempting to steal catalytic converters from vehicles. While there is an understandable temptation to stop a thief in the act, especially if one observes their own care being damaged, police warned it...
Video has surfaced of two men robbing a 65-year-old woman and her daughter in Lincoln Park on Wednesday afternoon. The crime is part of an ongoing pattern of robberies in the immediate area. Another woman was mugged in Boystown under similar circumstances this week, too. The first robbery, on the...
A six-month-old female goat on Wednesday morning, June 1, wandered through a side door of a manufacturer near Northwest Highway and Bryn Mawr Avenue in Gladstone Park. According to a worker, the goat caused few problems but had to be relocated from inside the building to a fenced-in yard because it was “it was pooping.”
A suburban Chicago-area police officer shot and killed a hatchet-wielding man seen on shocking body camera footage pulling up during a traffic stop in the city of Naperville, Illinois, police said. The Naperville Police Department, in releasing a still from the bodycam footage, said an officer was conducting a traffic...
CHICAGO -- A person was shot after his weapon went off during a struggle with Chicago police officers Friday night on the South Side. About 10 p.m., officers noticed the male with a weapon in his waistband at a park in the 700 block of East 37th Street, Chicago police said. The officers approached the male, leading to a struggle, officials said.
A man armed with a machete has committed at least six robberies in Avondale and Irving Park since May 27, police said in a community alert on Saturday morning. The robber, who travels in a silver four-door car, confronts victims on the streets and demands their property while displaying the weapon.
CHICAGO -- A boy was among three people hospitalized after an East Beverly house fire Saturday morning on the Far South Side, according to Chicago fire officials. Officials responded to the blaze in the 1600 block of West 107th Street before 3 a.m., according to fire spokesperson Larry Merritt. A...
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of armed robberies by a man with a machete over the last couple weeks in Avondale, Belmont Gardens and Logan Square on the Northwest Side. In each of the incidents, the victim is approached by a man armed with a...
CHICAGO - A driver struck and killed a 2-year-old boy riding a mini-scooter in Lincoln Square Thursday evening. The boy was riding across Leavitt Street at Eastwood Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. when a woman driving a Mitsubishi struck him, Chicago police said. The child was taken to Lurie Children’s...
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - A Tinley Park man was charged with pushing another driver to the ground, leading to his death last month in the southwest suburb. Jacob Bean, 24, allegedly got into an argument with another driver, 59-year-old Frank Stiso, on May 29 in the 8600 block of Brookside Glen Drive, police said. The two men exited their vehicles and Bean shoved Stiso to the pavement knocking him unconscious, according to officials.
Giant concrete barriers separate a field of jagged rocks from a grassy playground at Rogers Park Beach on Lake Michigan. There is no white sand. Only “do not swim” signs spray-painted on the uninviting blocks. The city filled in the beach along with three others in the same...
KENWOOD — The property manager of a troubled Kenwood affordable apartment building will be replaced, as key repairs remain unfinished and residents continue to raise safety concerns nearly two years after they first organized for better living conditions. Tenants at the Ellis Lakeview Apartments, 4624 S. Ellis Ave., have...
CHICAGO - A man was accused of shooting a U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog while serving an arrest warrant in Cragin on the Northwest Side. Tarrion Johnson, 19, was arrested shortly after allegedly shooting the U.S. marshal and his K-9, Chicago police said. He was charged with attempted murder,...
