Chicago, IL

In Albany Park, public safety looks like a walk around the neighborhood

By Char Daston
Chicago Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Albany Park, neighbors met outside Wednesday for a walk....

honestcolumnist.com

Landmarks: A North Sider who embraced life in Pullman becomes national monument’s newest park ranger

Lisa Burback lived in a Chicago Bungalow growing up on Chicago’s North Side, learning over those formative years it was more than just a roof over her head. “My dad made sure I understood how special it was that we had that kind of house,” she said. “He pointed out changes that previous owners had made, and said it’s our job to take care of it before handing it off to the next owners.”
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Windy City Hot Dog Fest held in Portage Park

CHICAGO — The Windy City Hot Dog Fest is underway this weekend at Six Corners in Portage Park. While regular Chicago dogs are the star of the show, hot dogs of several different kinds are offered, including exotic options like alligator or rattlesnake hot dogs. There are 10 different vendors at the fest this weekend, […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police issue warning about armed catalytic converter thieves

CHICAGO - Chicago police on Saturday warned residents of the Austin neighborhood about the dangers of approaching thieves attempting to steal catalytic converters from vehicles. While there is an understandable temptation to stop a thief in the act, especially if one observes their own care being damaged, police warned it...
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Gladstone Park workers get a surprise visitor

A six-month-old female goat on Wednesday morning, June 1, wandered through a side door of a manufacturer near Northwest Highway and Bryn Mawr Avenue in Gladstone Park. According to a worker, the goat caused few problems but had to be relocated from inside the building to a fenced-in yard because it was “it was pooping.”
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Boy among 3 hospitalized in Beverly house fire, Chicago Fire Dept. says

CHICAGO -- A boy was among three people hospitalized after an East Beverly house fire Saturday morning on the Far South Side, according to Chicago fire officials. Officials responded to the blaze in the 1600 block of West 107th Street before 3 a.m., according to fire spokesperson Larry Merritt. A...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man with machete robbing people on Chicago's Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of armed robberies by a man with a machete over the last couple weeks in Avondale, Belmont Gardens and Logan Square on the Northwest Side. In each of the incidents, the victim is approached by a man armed with a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2-year-old boy riding scooter in Lincoln Square fatally struck

CHICAGO - A driver struck and killed a 2-year-old boy riding a mini-scooter in Lincoln Square Thursday evening. The boy was riding across Leavitt Street at Eastwood Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. when a woman driving a Mitsubishi struck him, Chicago police said. The child was taken to Lurie Children’s...
fox32chicago.com

Tinley Park man charged with pushing driver to the ground, resulting in his death

TINLEY PARK, Ill. - A Tinley Park man was charged with pushing another driver to the ground, leading to his death last month in the southwest suburb. Jacob Bean, 24, allegedly got into an argument with another driver, 59-year-old Frank Stiso, on May 29 in the 8600 block of Brookside Glen Drive, police said. The two men exited their vehicles and Bean shoved Stiso to the pavement knocking him unconscious, according to officials.
TINLEY PARK, IL

