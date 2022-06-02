ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Republican Calls For 'Quickly' Passing Gun Laws in Break With Party

By Adam Staten
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Kel Seliger, a GOP state senator, is calling for a special session of the state Legislature to address gun...

Jack Hook
2d ago

We have over 24 thousand unconstitutionally gun laws on the books now look it up and not a dam one of them has ever stopped a shooting period. Facts

Brian Spittler
3d ago

If you're really a huge gun advocate then that should've been the end of the conversation. If you're an advocate, then you wouldn't want to ban anything. The constitution doesn't limit the types of guns that people can have.

GD!!
3d ago

yes they have. they dont try to an the 2nd ammendment. it's simple. nothing g will stop this nor anything else. look at America's drug problem. look at all the laws. humm

The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Sarah Sanders jumps on Texas shooting to justify ban on abortions, not guns

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who won the Republican primary for Arkansas governor, used her victory speech on Tuesday to call for a ban on abortions while mourning the Texas school shooting deaths.Ms Sanders said that the shooting in Texas’ Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, in which at least 19 children and 2 adults were killed, was a “stark and humbling reminder of just how precious life is”. “Every single life has value and the most vulnerable among us are the ones we should be fighting for and protecting the most,” she added.“I can assure you that...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly

Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up...
UVALDE, TX
Tampa Bay Times

I’m a gun owner and a former Republican. Here’s why I oppose ‘permitless carry’ in Florida. | Column

Where I come from, guns are just a way of life. My dad was a former military police officer, and he went hunting every chance he got. I remember shooting at cans on a fence and walking the land he hunted on. We had firearms in the house. I never thought much of it — I grew up steeped in that culture. Years later, my dad took my family, including my teenage children, to a gun range for an afternoon of target shooting. It’s still one of my favorite memories.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Republican pulls out his guns at U.S. gun-control hearing

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday objected to a Democratic attempt to advance new limits on gun purchases as one Rebpublican legislator pulled out his handguns at a hearing to complain that they could be banned. The House Judiciary Committee met in...
UVALDE, TX
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
AOL Corp

'They are killing babies': Texas state senator blames Republicans for anti-gun control stance

On Thursday, Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez joined Don Lemon Tonight in Uvalde, Texas, and spoke about the school shooting earlier in the week that left 19 children dead. Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, put the blame for the massacre squarely on the GOP, who blocked debate in the United States Senate on a bill that includes gun policy earlier in the day, just as it had done late last year after a school shooting in Michigan. Gutierrez pointed out that Republicans have complete control of policymaking in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

‘How dare you?’: Louie Gohmert has emotional outburst at gun bill hearing

Texas Representative Louie Gohmert had an emotional outburst after Democratic representatives suggested Republicans’ opposition to new restrictions on firearm ownership put them on the side of the mass killers who’ve perpetrated shootings in several American cities over the last month. Mr Gohmert, a Texas Republican, said on Thursday it was “an outrage” that his colleagues would imply Republicans “must be here for the gunmen” during a House Judiciary Committee markup of legislation to raise the age at which Americans can purchase high-powered military-style rifles from 18 to 21. Sitting in his home office and appearing at the markup remotely,...
TEXAS STATE
