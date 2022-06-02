ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

ArtFest returns to in-person event

By Erin Robinson
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — ArtFest is back and in person!

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture’s annual event has been held virtually for the past two years, but will return to the MAC campus.

This year’s event is a three-day celebration of art, fine craft and Inland Northwest tradition. Fifty regional artists will be featured and there will also be live music, food trucks and a beer garden.

Families are encouraged to bring their kids who will have an opportunity to make their own art.

Vendor booths will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

