ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Political right targets Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs over his support for gun control

By Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHrd4_0fydt9am00

The Republican and Conservative parties are leaving GOP Rep. Chris Jacobs for dead following his call for a federal ban on assault weapons in response to the massacre by an avowed white supremacist in Buffalo .

“This is not the person we endorsed. We did not endorse this Chris Jacobs … he’s actually to the left of [US House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi on this,” Conservative Party state Chair Gerard Kassar told the Post Thursday about his party withdrawing support for Jacobs’ reelection.

The embattled Erie congressman has incurred the wrath of of his party’s far right since saying last week he would support an assault weapons ban , raising the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles and limiting ammunition capacity in gun magazines.

“’Republican’ @RepJacobs already caved to the gun-grabbers whose proposals won’t do a single thing to protect our families & children from criminals & murderers. He knows this but he can’t resist getting a few glowing headlines from the mainstream media,” Donald Trump, Jr. tweeted May 29.

Jacobs — who has previously been supported by the NRA — has said that the carnage exhibited by the Buffalo attack pushed him to support restrictions that are now anathema to the vast majority of people in his party.

“Being a father and having young children and visualizing what those parents are going through and, I guess, being able to feel it more personally certainly has had an impact as well,” he told The Buffalo News last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8Bec_0fydt9am00
Jacobs came out in support of banning assault weapons and other measures after gunman Payton Gendron killed 10 people in a Buffalo grocery store in May.
Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IV8cV_0fydt9am00
Donald Trump Jr. claimed that Jacobs “caved to the gun-grabbers” on Twitter.
Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Republican and Conservative party leaders are now scrambling to get a candidate on the primary ballot who could beat Jacobs, who has until end of day Friday to withdraw as the preferred candidate for both parties.

Jacobs, a former state senator and Eric County clerk, did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

GOP state Chair Nick Langworthy is currently seeking to challenge Jacobs for a redrawn district that includes much of Langworthy’s home county of Erie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgMXm_0fydt9am00
GOP state Chair Nick Langworthy is seeking to challenge Jacobs for a seat in a newly drawn district.
Dennis A. Clark

It remains unclear whether Langworthy actually wants to serve in Congress or simply wants to be a placeholder candidate who could be replaced before the Aug. 28 primary elections.

Langworthy could not be reached for comment, but state Sen. George Borrello says he is not ruling out a campaign for Congress against Jacobs, who Borrello had endorsed until Jacobs’ call for an assault weapons ban.

A federal assault ban was approved in 1994 and expired a decade later.

“He has sought the endorsements of every gun group and he should fully understand the impact of that … I understand where he’s coming from but the timing was extremely poor,” Borrello told the Post.

The nascent effort to oust Jacobs comes as Republicans have closed ranks against the idea of passing any new restrictions on gun ownership while expressing support for increased mental health services and additional security at schools.

Jacobs will likely beat the nominee for the Democratic Party – who currently hold a slim majority in Congress – this November if he remains the GOP and Conservative standard bearer in a district that ex-President Donald Trump won by 18 points in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NOX4N_0fydt9am00
New York state Sen. George Borrello is also considering challenging Jacobs for the seat.
Hans Pennink

But Jacobs will likely have to campaign without many of the powerful friends who helped him first win the seat in 2020.

“I’m not going to tell people to vote Democratic, but I would simply say that he would not enjoy active support,” Kassar said.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Cruz: Sussmann verdict could give Garland 'excuse' to oust Durham

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has voiced his concern that the verdict in the Michael Sussmann trial could put special counsel John Durham's investigation in jeopardy. "What is really worrisome is I'm concerned that Merrick Garland, the attorney general, is going to use this verdict as an excuse to fire John Durham ... they want to end this investigation," the Texas Republican said Thursday on his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
The Associated Press

Mike Lee weathers intraparty attacks at Utah GOP debate

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — Two Republicans took aim at a politician known as one of former President Donald Trump’s most devoted allies on Wednesday, attacking incumbent Sen. Mike Lee and working to convince voters that one of Washington’s more polarizing figures may not be ideal for voters in one of the country’s most conservative states.
UTAH STATE
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Nick Langworthy
Person
Donald Trump
Axios

Scoop: Trumpworld plots Jan. 6 counterprogramming blitz

Former President Trump and his allies, in conjunction with top House GOP leadership and conservative groups, have begun pulling documents and coordinating a behind-the-scenes effort to counterprogram the Jan. 6 committee's televised hearings this month, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Republicans face a daunting challenge in the coming messaging...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#Conservative Party#Repjacobs#Nra#The Buffalo News
Reuters

U.S. House panel probes Saudi business with Kushner's firm

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee said on Thursday that it was investigating the Saudi Arabian government's $2 billion investment with a firm of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump. "The Committee on Oversight and Reform is investigating whether you (Kushner) have...
FOREIGN POLICY
MSNBC

GOP seeks criminal charges against Supreme Court leakers

Ever since a draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting it's poised to overturn federal abortion rights leaked earlier this month, Republicans have been hysterical over the likely ruling — the world's worst-kept secret — being revealed to the public. Now, they’re out for blood. In reality, former President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Trump takes false fraud claims to the GOP

BULLETIN — MICHAEL SUSSMANN, a lawyer for HILLARY CLINTON’s 2016 campaign, was acquitted of charges of lying to the FBI in its probe of DONALD TRUMP’s ties to Russia. It’s a big setback for Trump-era special counsel JOHN DURHAM, in what was his first courtroom test.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlantic

No, Ann Coulter, I Am Not Responsible for the ‘Great Replacement’ Theory

Ann Coulter, in so many words, thinks that I am responsible for the mass shooting in Buffalo in mid-May. Not me alone. After the shooting, Coulter wrote a column dismissing the idea that Republican politicians and commentators had popularized the “Great Replacement” theory, a conspiracy theory that the young, white Buffalo shooter cited as a motivation before killing 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Instead, Coulter argued that the theory had been popularized by political analysts and Democratic operatives who have predicted that the nation’s changing demographics will benefit Democrats over time.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Rolling Stone

Prosecutors Are Zeroing in on Steve Bannon for Alleged Border Wall Scam

Click here to read the full article. People in Steve Bannon’s “immediate circle” have received subpoenas in recent weeks requesting that they testify before a New York state grand jury about the former Trump adviser’s fundraising for a private border wall, CNN reported Friday. Bannon was charged for the alleged fraud in 2020, only to be pardoned by Trump before the former president left office. Bannon and three others were accused of defrauding donors to the “We Build the Wall” crowdfunding effort, which raked in more than $25 million. Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thecheyennepost.com

10,000 people filled Ford Wyoming Center for Trump rally

The crowd at Saturday’s rally, hosted by former President Donald Trump, filled the Ford Wyoming Center to capacity, which has not been done since the venue came under new management in 2016. Estimates put the crowd at roughly 10,000 people, according to someone familiar with the count. People lined...
WYOMING STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy