ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

Sheriff: Witness, robbery suspect exchange gunfire in Montgomery County chase

By Associated Press
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00h2oI_0fydt6wb00

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (AP) — The Montgomery County sheriff said a fleeing robbery suspect exchanged gunfire with a witness who had chased him from the scene.

The sheriff told news outlets that the Tuesday incident was captured on video.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told reporters during a news conference that the 16-year-old robbery suspect was arrested Tuesday night when he went to the emergency room in a neighboring county for a gunshot wound.

Cunningham said the suspect fled from the store on foot but was confronted by a witness in a pickup truck who followed the teen. He said the 16-year-old shot at the driver, who then returned fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Fatal car crash in Phenix City

Phenix City, Ala. (WRBL) — Russell County Deputy Coroner James Blake confirmed one is dead following a three vehicle crash in Phenix City. The crash occurred late Saturday night on US 80 near Auburn Road. Blake confirms one male driver is deceased and others involved were taken to the hospital. The identity of this victim […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Child shot at Elizabeth Canty Apartments in Columbus

UPDATE: 6/5/22 (8:15 P.M.) Columbus Police say they were called to the scene at 6:53 p.m. The victim is in stable condition A News 3 reporter is on the scene and says there is heavy police presence and a portion of the road is blocked off. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department was […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pike Road, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, AL
Montgomery County, AL
Crime & Safety
wvtm13.com

Police investigate double shooting in Birmingham's Huffman area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a double shooting in a residential area on the city's eastern side Saturday. Police said that just before 1:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Oakwood Street in Huffman on a call that two people had been shot. Birmingham Fire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Prattville Police Investigating Breaking/Entering of Vehicle; Seek Help to Identify Suspect

The Prattville Police Department is investigating Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On April 23, 2022, Prattville Police responded to Launch Trampoline (Prattville) in reference to a B&E of a pickup truck. The suspect was described as a black male subject wearing a white T-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes. Photos released by investigators capture the subject going into the toolbox located on the back of a pickup truck and taking a bag full of tools.
PRATTVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
wtvy.com

3 arrested following assault and robbery at local motel

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 Dothan residents find themselves behind bars after a case of robbery and assault at a local motel. 23-year-old Rickel Elijah Daniel, 29-year-old Desaree Bronbdell Chaffins, and 43-year-old Brandy Hope Townsend all of Dothan were taken into custody by the Dothan Police Department in response to the incident which occurred on May 29th. Police say the victim of the crime was assaulted by two hidden individuals as he arrived at the motel where the victim was to meet a female acquaintance. At least one of those individuals was armed with a weapon.
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Responding officer reflects on 2008 Columbus hospital shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In the wake of a mass shooting at an Oklahoma medical center, an officer who responded to a triple shooting at a Columbus hospital reflects on lessons learned 14 years after the tragedy. A recent string of mass shootings has renewed debates over gun control. The latest incident to capture national […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wtvy.com

Three suspects face robbery charges

Live at Lunch - Author donating book sales to Saliba Center. A local author is holding their first-ever book signing and donating the proceeds to benefit the Alfred Saliba Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. If you know the location of Lewis you are asked to call your local law enforcement...
DOTHAN, AL
WTVM

19-year-old man dies days after crash in Bullock County

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Georgia man is dead days after a single-vehicle crash in Bullock County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA officials say 19-year-old Connor J. McCracken, of Baconton, was injured around 7 a.m. Wednesday after the 2008 Ford Fusion he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree on U.S. 82 near mile marker 186 - about 10 miles west of Union Springs.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alabamanews.net

Wilcox Co. Sheriff Asks Public for Help to ID Burglars

The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify a pair of burglars. Sheriff Earnest Evans is hoping the public can help his investigators bring a couple of criminals to justice. Oak Hill Grocery store — in rural Wilcox County — has been broken into by burglars two...
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
WTVM

1 shot on Fairfield Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a late morning shooting that left one person injured. Police say they were notified at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday that someone was shot in the 900 block of Fairfield Drive. Authorities say the person’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
COLUMBUS, GA
wdhn.com

Samson in March 2009 worst mass murder ever in Alabama

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—There’s hardly a day that goes by when we don’t hear about another “mass shooting”. One community here in the wiregrass knows all too well what shooting victims’ families are going through. Tonight, we take you back to March 10th, 2009 when...
SAMSON, AL
WRBL News 3

4-year-old daughter dead after high speed race involving father

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A 24-year-old and 25-year-old have been indicted on numerous charges after an impromptu high-speed road race and crash led to a 4-year-old girl losing her life. A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted two drivers involved in an October 2021 fatal crash causing the death of 4-year-old Iliana Hernandez of Silver […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy