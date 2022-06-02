Sheriff: Witness, robbery suspect exchange gunfire in Montgomery County chase
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (AP) — The Montgomery County sheriff said a fleeing robbery suspect exchanged gunfire with a witness who had chased him from the scene.
The sheriff told news outlets that the Tuesday incident was captured on video.
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told reporters during a news conference that the 16-year-old robbery suspect was arrested Tuesday night when he went to the emergency room in a neighboring county for a gunshot wound.
Cunningham said the suspect fled from the store on foot but was confronted by a witness in a pickup truck who followed the teen. He said the 16-year-old shot at the driver, who then returned fire.
