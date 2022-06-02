ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa slams ‘Twitter warriors’ by hyping ‘money’ throw

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 3 days ago

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is aware of the scrutiny he received last month after the team shared a video that featured him launching what appeared to be a wobbly throw to receiver Tyreek Hill.

Although some football fans found the hype video to be chock full of evidence depicting Tagovailoa’s arm strength struggles, the former first-round pick is now hitting back at those chastising his play from behind a screen.

“Twitter warriors, keyboard warriors, whatever you want to call them, they’re not out here practicing with us working hard,” Tagovailoa told reporters Thursday at Miami’s scheduled OTAs. “I don’t know if you guys recorded that last one to Tyreek… but that looked like money.”

Tua Tagovailoa wishes the media could’ve recorded and shared his deep throw to Tyreek Hill to end practice. (Also, me too.) It was a 50-55yd pass that would’ve been a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/yk8I6wnWzN

Dolphins first-year head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about Tagovailoa’s ability to throw downfield consistently on Thursday, and expressed confidence in his third-year quarterback.

“You can only design plays that the quarterback has time to throw,” McDaniel said . “He’s plenty fast and the great thing is he sees the field. He’s not throwing the ball 85 yards, but I don’t see the practical application of an 85-yard thrower unless you have the best offensive line in the history of football and a defense that’s poor to add on rushers when you’re max protecting.”

In the viral video that was tweeted by the Dolphins last month, Hill appeared to almost have to stop himself while speeding down the field, before he turned around to catch the pass from Tagovailoa.

The first of two Tua dimes to Tyreek today https://t.co/GipYkp2oJR

“Social Media team definitely posted this under thrown ball for the social engagement,” Will Blackmon, a former Super Bowl champion safety, tweeted at the time, while Pat McAfee said, “The Miami Dolphins social media team did Tua NO favors.”

Hill, however, was enthused last week while discussing Tagovailoa’s “crazy arm strength” at OTAs.

“Tua actually has one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever caught him in my life… Tua is a very accurate QB,” said Hill, who signed with the Dolphins on a four-year, $120 million deal after being traded by the Chiefs .

Tua Tagovailoa during a Dolphins practice on June 1, 2022.
“I’m very confident in my QB… the sky is the limit for that guy. Heck of a talent. Has crazy arm strength, arm talent.”

