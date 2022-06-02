Knicks hiring Jalen Brunson’s dad Rick Brunson as assistant coach

At least the Knicks will get one Brunson.

Rick Brunson, point guard Jalen Brunson’s father, is expected to join Tom Thibodeau’s coaching staff to fill the vacancy left by Kenny Payne’s departure to Louisville, an NBA source confirmed.

Brunson had been on Thibodeau’s staff in Chicago and Minnesota and was Knicks president Leon Rose’s first client.

One source said Thibodeau wanted him on the Knicks staff from the get-go, but there was concern from some in upper management about his controversial departure from Minnesota when he was reportedly was accused of harassment.

Another league source said Brunson turned down the position because he wanted to wait until his son was settled on his second contract after being a second-round pick of Dallas in 2018.

Rick Brunson coaching Camden High School in 2020. AP

Impending free agent Jalen Brunson is weeks away from landing a potential $100 million contract, though the sense is Dallas will re-sign him after their successful run to the Western Conference finals.

Whether Brunson joining the Knicks is enough to get Jalen to change his mind and come to New York is unclear, but at the least it gives Thibodeau another ally on the staff. William Wesley, the Knicks senior executive, forced Thibodeau to previously hire three assistant he did not know in Mike Woodson, Payne and Johnnie Bryant.

Jalen Brunson NBAE via Getty Images

The Knicks recently hired another coach Thibodeau is not familiar with in DeSagana Diop, who used to work for the Jazz with Bryant. Diop, for now, is hired as the Westchester Knicks G League coach.