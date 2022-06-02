ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks hiring Jalen Brunson’s dad Rick Brunson as assistant coach

By Marc Berman
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

At least the Knicks will get one Brunson.

Rick Brunson, point guard Jalen Brunson’s father, is expected to join Tom Thibodeau’s coaching staff to fill the vacancy left by Kenny Payne’s departure to Louisville, an NBA source confirmed.

Brunson had been on Thibodeau’s staff in Chicago and Minnesota and was Knicks president Leon Rose’s first client.

One source said Thibodeau wanted him on the Knicks staff from the get-go, but there was concern from some in upper management about his controversial departure from Minnesota when he was reportedly was accused of harassment.

Another league source said Brunson turned down the position because he wanted to wait until his son was settled on his second contract after being a second-round pick of Dallas in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XF0Yb_0fydt3IQ00
Rick Brunson coaching Camden High School in 2020.
AP

Impending free agent Jalen Brunson is weeks away from landing a potential $100 million contract, though the sense is Dallas will re-sign him after their successful run to the Western Conference finals.

Whether Brunson joining the Knicks is enough to get Jalen to change his mind and come to New York is unclear, but at the least it gives Thibodeau another ally on the staff. William Wesley, the Knicks senior executive, forced Thibodeau to previously hire three assistant he did not know in Mike Woodson, Payne and Johnnie Bryant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iKbLX_0fydt3IQ00
Jalen Brunson
NBAE via Getty Images

The Knicks recently hired another coach Thibodeau is not familiar with in DeSagana Diop, who used to work for the Jazz with Bryant. Diop, for now, is hired as the Westchester Knicks G League coach.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Gary Payton II’s comment about dating women goes viral

Gary Payton II went viral ahead of the NBA Finals due to his funny comment about his dating preferences. Payton was interviewed by Guillermo from “The Jimmy Kimmel Show” on Wednesday, a day ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Guillermo is known for the wacky questions he asks athletes, and his line of questioning to Payton was no exception.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Minnesota State
New York City, NY
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desagana Diop
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Rick Brunson
Person
Kenny Payne
Person
William Wesley
Person
Jalen Brunson
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Strong Message For Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant and Stephen A. Smith's feud isn't going anywhere anytime soon. On Thursday, Durant called out Smith on Twitter for his comments surrounding Steph Curry and Michael Jordan. Smith claims Jordan had a negative impact on basketball. Durant responded saying he thinks guys like Smith are actually the ones...
NBA
The Spun

Report: A Frontrunner Has Emerged For Hornets' Head Coaching Job

The Charlotte Hornets are the only remaining NBA team who have yet to name a head coach for the 2022-23 season. But a frontrunner appears to have emerged. According to NBA insiders Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson is the frontrunner for the job. Per the report, he will meet with team owner Michael Jordan and the Hornets front office next week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westchester Knicks#Camden High School#Ap#Jalen Brunson Nbae
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy