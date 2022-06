The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter on her new Nationwide campaign and how her music career helps her tap into her on-camera work. H.E.R. is the voice of our generation and it’s not up for debate. With 5 Grammy awards, an Academy Award for Best Original Song with “Fight For You,” and a Golden Globe nomination, the singer-born Gabi Wilson shows no signs of slowing up anytime soon. However, even in the midst of all her success, H.E.R. takes a beat to appreciate stillness and recognize the worldly hardships that impact her mental and emotional health as a musician and human being.

