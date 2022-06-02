ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Alleged Bronx hospital shooter indicted in brazen act of gunplay caught on video

By Craig McCarthy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Alleged shooter Keber Martinez was charged with attempted murder and assault.

A man accused of opening fire inside a Bronx hospital in a brazen act of gun violence caught on camera has been indicted, officials said Thursday.

Keber Martinez, 25, allegedly shot 35-year-old Ruben Perez in the emergency room at Jacobi Medical Center on Jan. 25 after checking himself in for issues with his asthma, authorities said.

He was arrested later that night.

A grand jury recently handed up an indictment on charges of attempted murder, assault and other weapons counts, and Martinez was arraigned Wednesday, according to the Bronx DA’s Office.

“The defendant allegedly opened fire near patients including a mother and her baby, as well as emergency healthcare professionals, who ran for their lives,” Bronx DA Darcel Clark said.

A judge ordered Martinez to be held without bail.

Surveillance footage shows Keber Martinez firing his gun inside the emergency room at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

Daily News

Teen stabbed in groin during fight with 16-year-old boy on Brooklyn street, left clinging to life

A teen was stabbed in the groin, leaving him clinging to life, during a fight with a 16-year-old boy on a Brooklyn street, cops said Sunday. The 18-year-old victim got into an argument with his younger rival near E. 16th St. and Sheepshead Bay Road in Sheepshead Bay at about 9:05 p.m. Saturday, cops said. The younger boy stabbed the victim in the groin, cops said. Medics rushed the bleeding ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Man Breaks Restraining Order in Hammer Attack on NYC Restaurant

Employees were left to clean up the mess after a criminal's terrifying hammer attack on their restaurant in Queens. A security camera captured the man smashing in the restaurant's glass windows with a hammer Saturday afternoon. The 56-year-old, who has a history of harassment at the location, then went inside...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Woman, 68, punched unprovoked inside Queens station: NYPD

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A woman who just got off the train in a subway station in Queens was punched unprovoked on Saturday, police said. The 68-year-old victim was on her way to a staircase inside the Forest Hills-71st Avenue subway station when the suspect punched her on the back of her head at […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Possible firecracker prank causes panic at Bronx mall

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Shoppers were on edge after a possible prank involving fireworks was made at a shopping mall in the Bronx on Saturday. The first 911 calls started coming in around 1:30 PM this afternoon. Officials said callers told dispatchers that they thought they heard someone shooting inside The Mall at Bay […]
BRONX, NY
